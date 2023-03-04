How Ty Rodgers at point guard encapsulates Brad Underwood's vision for Illini basketball

Now, that’s shifted more into focus with Illinois becoming thinner at point guard. Jayden Epps is “progressing” with his concussion after being released from the hospital, Underwood said. He won’t play or make the trip when Illinois ends its regular season at Purdue at 11:30 a.m. CT/12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.
With Epps out due to his concussion and Skyy Clark leaving the team early in conference play, Illinois is without two of its freshman point guards, so Rodgers has become a primary point guard option.
"Since I was little, I've always practiced being a guard. I've always had guard skills. I've always been handling the ball," Rodgers said. "I think my IQ was something that was higher, and I could always find open people. So that's just something that I continued to grow. My senior year at Thornton, I kind of played a little bit of everything."
Rodgers has been the Illini’s jack-of-all-trades. He’s played nearly every position and been in a variety of different roles, first as a rebounder and finisher off the bench who was an energizer to now acting as the team’s primary point guard and playing a season-high 33 minutes in the team’s double overtime win over Michigan.
"He's such an instinctive passer," Underwood said. "He's very good in both screens with that, because he's got great strength and pace and size at 6-foot-7."
A big reason that Illinois could play the lineup it did with Rodgers at point guard is the spacing and versatility Coleman Hawkins offered at center. Illinois isn’t small, but Hawkins playing as a “small-ball” stretch-five to bring opposing bigs away from the basket helps give the offense space with a point guard who isn’t a threat from outside at this point in his career.
Hawkins also helps the offense run, pointing out defensive actions and directing players at the start of a good portion of Illini possessions. He didn’t put up monster numbers, but his ability to pair as a four-man with Dain Dainja and to be a stretch-five means Illinois can play two different ways. Hawkins was on the floor for a career-high 49 minutes against the Wolverines.
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) and Matthew Mayer defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Monmouth, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Ty Rodgers stands at the free throw line before shooting during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) works the ball inside against Kansas City's Tyler Andrews during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
University of Illinois’s Ty Rodgers takes the ball during the first half of the basketball game against Eastern Illinois University at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday. Illinois won, 87-57.
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) vies for a rebound with Eastern Illinois' Cameron Haffner during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) and Ty Rodgers (20) prepare to rebound against Monmouth's Tahron Allen during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) defends as Eastern Illinois' Cameron Haffner advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Eastern Illinois' Sincere Malone (5) blocks out Illinois' Ty Rodgers as they fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Ty Rodgers: A look at the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball forward
Here is a look at Ty Rodgers, the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball forward. His hometown is Saginaw, Michigan.
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) and Matthew Mayer defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Monmouth, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Ty Rodgers stands at the free throw line before shooting during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) works the ball inside against Kansas City's Tyler Andrews during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
University of Illinois’s Ty Rodgers takes the ball during the first half of the basketball game against Eastern Illinois University at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday. Illinois won, 87-57.
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) vies for a rebound with Eastern Illinois' Cameron Haffner during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Ty Rodgers prepares to rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Quincy, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) and Ty Rodgers (20) prepare to rebound against Monmouth's Tahron Allen during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) defends as Eastern Illinois' Cameron Haffner advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Eastern Illinois' Sincere Malone (5) blocks out Illinois' Ty Rodgers as they fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Emoni Bates, left, talks with Ty Rodgers in his room in Superior Township, Michigan, on July 21, 2017.
Bates Fundamentals' Emoni Bates, right, Genesis Kemp, center, and Ty Rodgers celebrate a win over Peoria Area Elite in the Adidas Junior Invitational in Fishers, Indiana, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
"Coleman finds things naturally," Underwood said. "Coleman finds flares, he finds the right screens. He knows the right play to make. He's very instinctive; our guys are very comfortable with him. And then more importantly, he can space, and even though he didn't have to shoot it the other night, we all know he's capable of making five, six, seven threes in the game, and he's a very good driver. He's vital."
Hawkins directed a lot of the traffic offensively, while Rodgers spent some time running the show. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer had the ball down the stretch and especially in crunch time, but Rodgers attacked the rim and ran a lot of pick-and-roll actions throughout the night.
"I think that's always been something that I could do," Rodgers said. "I mean, I played point guard for most of my time throughout high school. So I feel like it was always something I could do. I was really just waiting on coach for what he wanted for this team. And now it's time to implement that into our rotation, so I think it's been good."
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) drives the basket and fouls Michigan's Kobe Bufkin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Kobe Bufkin (2) blocks the shot of Illinois' Sencire Harris during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) drives to the basket as Michigan's Kobe Bufkin defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Kobe Bufkin shoots over Illinois' Coleman Hawkins as RJ Melendez watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Jett Howard (13) dunks the ball as Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) and Coleman Hawkins watch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Dug McDaniel (0) fouls Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. as Kobe Bufkin also defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. strips Michigan's Hunter Dickinson of the ball as Dain Dainja also defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) shoots as Michigan's Jett Howard defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) passes as Michigan's Joey Baker defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer shoots as Michigan's Hunter Dickinson defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard yells at a referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard yells at at a player during a time out in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Sencire Harris, left, Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and RJ Melendez celebrate the team's 91-87 double overtime win over Michigan with fans after an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson (1) scores over Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) and Ty Rodgers during the second overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won in double overtime 91-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, right, and Jett Howard, left, tie up Illinois' Ty Rodgers during the second overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won in double overtime 91-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins celebrates as his team takes a lead during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won in double overtime 91-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots over Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won in double overtime 91-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard high fives his son Jett, after he fouled out during the second overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won in double overtime 91-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Terrance Williams II (5) shoots over Illinois' Matthew Mayer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won in double overtime 91-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Dug McDaniel (0) shoots over Illinois' RJ Melendez during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won in double overtime 91-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois players Sencire Harris, left, Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and RJ Melendez celebrate the team's win over Michigan after a double overtime NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) celebrates with teammates Ty Rodgers (20) and RJ Melendez after scoring and getting fouled as Michigan's Dug McDaniel (0) and Jett Howard (13) react during the first overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 91-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson maneuvers around Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson drives to the basket while being fouled by Illinois' Matthew Mayer during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer heads down court after making a three point basket during an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A look at Illinois vs. Michigan basketball on Thursday, March 2, 2023
Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Michigan men's basketball game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois.
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) drives the basket and fouls Michigan's Kobe Bufkin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Kobe Bufkin (2) blocks the shot of Illinois' Sencire Harris during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) drives to the basket as Michigan's Kobe Bufkin defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)