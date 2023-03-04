How Ty Rodgers at point guard encapsulates Brad Underwood's vision for Illini basketball

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Over the summer, Ty Rodgers tried playing point guard for the Illinois men's basketball team.

Illini coach Brad Underwood and his staff envisioned him there for stretches, but early in the season, that changed with the team having other options. Rodgers' role became primarily as a wing player.

"We thought (point guard) was going to be a position that was very natural for him," Underwood said. "As it turned out, it was a benefit to him that we did that then. It wasn't at the time."’

Now, that’s shifted more into focus with Illinois becoming thinner at point guard. Jayden Epps is “progressing” with his concussion after being released from the hospital, Underwood said. He won’t play or make the trip when Illinois ends its regular season at Purdue at 11:30 a.m. CT/12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Epps out due to his concussion and Skyy Clark leaving the team early in conference play, Illinois is without two of its freshman point guards, so Rodgers has become a primary point guard option.

"Since I was little, I've always practiced being a guard. I've always had guard skills. I've always been handling the ball," Rodgers said. "I think my IQ was something that was higher, and I could always find open people. So that's just something that I continued to grow. My senior year at Thornton, I kind of played a little bit of everything."

Rodgers has been the Illini’s jack-of-all-trades. He’s played nearly every position and been in a variety of different roles, first as a rebounder and finisher off the bench who was an energizer to now acting as the team’s primary point guard and playing a season-high 33 minutes in the team’s double overtime win over Michigan.

"He's such an instinctive passer," Underwood said. "He's very good in both screens with that, because he's got great strength and pace and size at 6-foot-7."

A big reason that Illinois could play the lineup it did with Rodgers at point guard is the spacing and versatility Coleman Hawkins offered at center. Illinois isn’t small, but Hawkins playing as a “small-ball” stretch-five to bring opposing bigs away from the basket helps give the offense space with a point guard who isn’t a threat from outside at this point in his career.

Hawkins also helps the offense run, pointing out defensive actions and directing players at the start of a good portion of Illini possessions. He didn’t put up monster numbers, but his ability to pair as a four-man with Dain Dainja and to be a stretch-five means Illinois can play two different ways. Hawkins was on the floor for a career-high 49 minutes against the Wolverines.

Close 1 of 11 Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) and Matthew Mayer defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Monmouth, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Ty Rodgers stands at the free throw line before shooting during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) works the ball inside against Kansas City's Tyler Andrews during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) University of Illinois’s Ty Rodgers takes the ball during the first half of the basketball game against Eastern Illinois University at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday. Illinois won, 87-57. Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) vies for a rebound with Eastern Illinois' Cameron Haffner during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Ty Rodgers prepares to rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Quincy, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) and Ty Rodgers (20) prepare to rebound against Monmouth's Tahron Allen during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) defends as Eastern Illinois' Cameron Haffner advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Eastern Illinois' Sincere Malone (5) blocks out Illinois' Ty Rodgers as they fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Emoni Bates, left, talks with Ty Rodgers in his room in Superior Township, Michigan, on July 21, 2017. Bates Fundamentals' Emoni Bates, right, Genesis Kemp, center, and Ty Rodgers celebrate a win over Peoria Area Elite in the Adidas Junior Invitational in Fishers, Indiana, on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Ty Rodgers: A look at the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball forward Here is a look at Ty Rodgers, the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball forward. His hometown is Saginaw, Michigan. 1 of 11 Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) and Matthew Mayer defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Monmouth, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Ty Rodgers stands at the free throw line before shooting during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) works the ball inside against Kansas City's Tyler Andrews during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) University of Illinois’s Ty Rodgers takes the ball during the first half of the basketball game against Eastern Illinois University at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday. Illinois won, 87-57. Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) vies for a rebound with Eastern Illinois' Cameron Haffner during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Ty Rodgers prepares to rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Quincy, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) and Ty Rodgers (20) prepare to rebound against Monmouth's Tahron Allen during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) defends as Eastern Illinois' Cameron Haffner advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Eastern Illinois' Sincere Malone (5) blocks out Illinois' Ty Rodgers as they fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Emoni Bates, left, talks with Ty Rodgers in his room in Superior Township, Michigan, on July 21, 2017. Bates Fundamentals' Emoni Bates, right, Genesis Kemp, center, and Ty Rodgers celebrate a win over Peoria Area Elite in the Adidas Junior Invitational in Fishers, Indiana, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.

"Coleman finds things naturally," Underwood said. "Coleman finds flares, he finds the right screens. He knows the right play to make. He's very instinctive; our guys are very comfortable with him. And then more importantly, he can space, and even though he didn't have to shoot it the other night, we all know he's capable of making five, six, seven threes in the game, and he's a very good driver. He's vital."

Hawkins directed a lot of the traffic offensively, while Rodgers spent some time running the show. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer had the ball down the stretch and especially in crunch time, but Rodgers attacked the rim and ran a lot of pick-and-roll actions throughout the night.

"I think that's always been something that I could do," Rodgers said. "I mean, I played point guard for most of my time throughout high school. So I feel like it was always something I could do. I was really just waiting on coach for what he wanted for this team. And now it's time to implement that into our rotation, so I think it's been good."