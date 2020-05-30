Illini get hard worker in De Smet's Wisecarver

There were always going to be lumps when Brody Wisecarver was a freshman on the varsity football team at De Smet High School in St. Louis.
But head coach Robert Steeples knew that Wisecarver could both accept the challenge and reap the benefits of starting at tackle at a Class 6 school in Missouri. It wasn’t just because Wisecarver has generally been larger than most of his classmates. That helps, but the mental makeup and the work that Wisecarver had put in to lead to that moment gave Steeples confidence that he’d grow through the lumps and come out the other side better.
“Brody was able to get on the field, not just because he was big but I thought mentally he could handle it,” Steeples said. “We knew our team was lacking in some areas, and we knew he’d take his bumps and bruises, and he did and so did I. In that process, he was really able to find an appreciation for the daily grind and the success that comes with it makes him even hungrier; that’s why he works the way that he works, in and out of the season.”
Wisecarver worked to grow into his body, spending free time at the Elite Football Academy in St. Louis. He studied, learned and grew into a 6-foot-4 junior who said he now weighs 290 pounds, is a three-star recruit and last week became the sixth verbal commitment to the Illinois football team for the Class of 2021. According to 247Sports, he’s a top-400 player in the nation, the No. 18 guard prospect in the nation and the No. 4 overall prospect in Missouri. He had offers from Kentucky, West Virginia, Arizona, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville and Michigan State, but said Kentucky and Illinois were his final schools.
When his senior season starts, he’ll be a four-year starting tackle for De Smet and the team will enter the season as the defending Class 6 state champions. Steeples calls Wisecarver a “manchild” but neither one of them agree that is how he’s defined.
“I was always kind of bigger than everybody throughout JFL ball,” Wisecarver said. “I’d say seventh grade was when I was having to work more. It’s not just my size, it’s the fact that I’m up at Elite almost every weekend doing skill training. I started lifting as early as I could. It was small stuff I kept putting the work in is the reason I’m at the level I’m at now. Sure, the size definitely helps. ... I’m college-size and I’m a junior in high school.
“I’ve never ran into anybody who purely thought it was based on my size. Everybody who knows football just respects the position and respects the work that comes with it.”
He started playing football in the third grade after the father of one of his former hockey teammates saw him on the ice and suggested football could be a boon. In fourth grade, Wisecarver switched to football full time and hasn’t looked back.
In sixth or seventh grade, he said, he began dedicating his time to only playing offense and took off. He chose Illinois, in part, because the Big Ten has a track record of sending offensive linemen to the NFL, and also to study biochemistry, where he hopes to create new medicine.
“Two things that stand out is you’re going to get a mauler and he’s a very physical player and he’s very competitive; he don’t back down from nobody,” Steeples said. “They can expect that from the moment he steps on campus.”
Wisecarver agreed with that assessment, but he’s also a patient player. He’s absorbed the coaching along the way to help him understand the value of it. The experience of three years starting in high school and practice reps helps, too.
“The big thing they emphasize every time I’m out there is being patient, watch,” Wisecarver said. “You don’t want to lunge out and try to hit somebody and whiff and you lose. Just be patient with your hands and everything like that.”
He said Illinois sees him as a tackle, but wants to learn all positions along the offensive line. He’s got one year left in high school before joining an Illini team that will have graduated four of its five offensive linemen. That was alluring. He’s more than a 6-foot-4 mauling lineman, but that doesn’t take away from his sheer size.
In fact, it’s part of the reason Steeples calls him Broderick in person rather than Brody.
“I call him by his full name because he’s full grown,” Steeples said. “He’s a big man, but he had to grow into that body. Also, you’ve got to work into that body. He ain’t just sitting there and waiting to grow bigger, you gotta put work in and that comes with it.
“Having Brody these past four years, it’s just been refreshing to see that growth. Every bump and bruise that he’s taken, I’ve been right there getting beat up with him. It’s refreshing to see this process through with these young men.”
