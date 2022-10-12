Illini guard Skyy Clark's summer included Spider-Man, gaining confidence after ACL injury

By Anderson Kimball
Decatur (Ill.) Herald & Review
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The date August 2 is fresh in Skyy Clark’s mind.
It was the last day before he and the team headed back home from summer workouts, but it also was an important moment in his return from his ACL tear.
He remembers hitting a three and then getting a steal and bursting through the paint for a layup. It had been some time since he felt that way.
"I probably could have dunked it ... nah, I'm playing," Clark said. "But that was the moment and it was our last practice, so going back home after that just feeling like, alright, yeah, I think I'm getting back to my old self.
"It was a big thing confidence-wise — just seeing all the work that we put in all those summers is paying off."
Clark was cleared a couple of days earlier on his birthday in late July. Illinois getting the healthy version of Clark back is vital as an option to replace point guards Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo.
Gregory Payan
Monteverde's Skyy Clark #55 in action against IMG Academy during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 17, 2022, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Monteverde's Skyy Clark #55 in action against DeMatha during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Springfield, MA. Montverde won the game. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Monteverde's Skyy Clark #55 in action against DeMatha during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Springfield, MA. Montverde won the game. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Monteverde's Skyy Clark #55 in action against DeMatha during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Springfield, MA. Montverde won the game. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Monteverde's Skyy Clark #55 in action against DeMatha during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Springfield, MA. Montverde won the game. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Monteverde's Skyy Clark #55 in action, making a pass against IMG Academy during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 17, 2022, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
He was a five-star recruit before his injury and went down slightly to a four-star and top-50 recruit while he was out. He had been ranked so highly in part because of his explosiveness and burst, as well as his ball-handling skill set.
It was a challenge in rehab to get to that point, with mental hurdles sometimes being steeper than the physical ones.
"The hardest part really was ... just trusting your body again," Clark said. "Even still I'll have a spur moment where I don't feel like I can jump or something.”
Clark has two words tattooed that make a circle around his left knee: Nothing happened. It was an idea from his trainer T.J. Bannister in October 2021 that helped him get that trust back.
"It's just like a mental reminder," Clark said. "I think about my knee, I just look down and it says nothing happened."
Along with more training and rehab work during his senior year, he played a couple of games in the winter before going back into rehab with a hand injury.
He got back and besides missing a couple of days with a concussion early in practice he’s been back and fully healthy.
Clark faces a season with some notoriety and expectation. He was previously a Kentucky commit and a one-time top-10 national recruit. He’s one of the bigger faces on the team this year with star transfers Terrence Shannon and Matthew Mayer.
He’s a big enough name that he surprised teammates when he took a picture with actor Toby Maguire, who was friends with his father Kenny and has known Skyy since eighth grade. Clark was with his dad over the summer when Maguire decided to come over.
"My dad was like, 'Well, we've got an extra jersey in the car if you want to wear it,'" Clark said. "And he was like, 'Yeah, I'd love to.' It was just, that's Spider-Man."
Now Clark is at full go with the Illini with new teammates, fans and Spider-Man behind him. He’s feeling like his old self and will be a key part of the team’s backcourt.
"When I first got off the ACL, when I was doing my rehab stuff when I was running, even that felt super awkward," Clark said. "Like I was tripping over my feet. And jumping just felt brand new. Even jumping on my jump shot felt like it felt totally different. But just every day and practice seeing something that is like, 'Oh I've done this before.' It feels good to do it again."
Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball