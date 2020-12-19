Illini hires Bielema to lead struggling football program

"We will build an outstanding staff for both player development and recruiting. The University of Illinois has incredible facilities and is known as one of the world's outstanding academic institutions. We will hold the young men on our team responsible both on and off the field while coaching them to be champions in life. Jen and I, along with our girls, are excited to get to Champaign-Urbana and get started on the journey. Go Illini!"

Since leaving college he’s worked with the New England Patriots and the New York Giants for the last three seasons.

Bielema is 97-58 in his career as a college head coach and went 29-34 at Arkansas. At Wisconsin, he was 68-24 and 37-19 in the Big Ten. He led the Badgers to three straight Big Ten Championships and appearances in the Rose Bowl (2011-2013).

His first job in college was as a graduate assistant at Iowa from 1994-1995 before taking over as the linebackers coach from 1996-2001. He was hired as defensive coordinator for two seasons at Kansas State before leaving for Wisconsin.

Illinois hasn’t had a winning season since 2011 when Ron Zook led the team to a 7-6 record and an appearance at the Fight Hunger Bowl.