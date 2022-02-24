Illini hoops for web

After coaches and players began fighting after the game, the coaches had different views of what started the disagreement.
Illinois moves into tie atop Big Ten with Purdue.
Illinois has 28 players entering the program next season.
Illinois still has new pieces emerging, so that means the rotation is having some tweaks later in the season.
Center Kofi Cockburn was the only consistent threat for Illinois, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Once again the Illini are headed to the NCAA Tournament. Once again they have a chance to earn favorable seasoning. But this team is more determined after experiencing last spring's disappointment.
No. 18 Illinois faces No. 11 Wisconsin in a game between the two teams tied atop the Big Ten standings.
