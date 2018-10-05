CHAMPAIGN, Ill. • Lovie Smith didn’t sugarcoat the importance of Saturday’s road game against Rutgers.
“We don’t have a Big Ten win and we need one in the worst way,” Smith said at Monday’s news conference.
A perfect chance at the first conference win since Nov. 5, 2016 stares Smith and his Illini (2-2) in the face at 11 a.m. Saturday when they play at Rutgers.
The Scarlet Knights have dropped four games in a row (Ohio State, Kansas, Buffalo and Indiana) in coach Chris Ash’s third season.
“Obviously we’re on a streak that we’ve got to get stopped,” Ash said. “We’ve lost four in a row, and (we’re) disappointed in it. You know, in the last few weeks, it’s gone from disappointment to frustration to this last Saturday evaluating the game to a little bit of disbelief with some of the issues that we’ve had in the game that have prevented us from winning games.”
Ash and Smith have taken similar paths in their first three seasons. Smith is 7-21 at the helm of Illinois and Ash is 7-22 at Rutgers.
“Chris (Ash) and I came in about the same time,” Smtih said. “When you’re building a program there’s some bumps along the road. There’s a process that you go through. We’re going through that process. If you look at their record a little bit, you’d always like the record to be better. I know what we’re going through, it’s a process. You keep building and staying true to what you believe.
“Chris Ash is a heck of a football coach. I know that.”
The Illinois defense will face a passing game led by freshman Artur Sitkowski, who has thrown two touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. Rutgers (1-4) sits 13th out of 14 in the Big Ten in passing offense (151 yards a game).
Illinois’ toughest task, though, is slowing down the Scarlet Knights’ running game (130.2 yards a game), which is headlined by sophomore running back Raheem Blackshear — also a threat in the passing game. Jonathan Hilliman leads the team with four touchdown runs.
“They have a lot of potential, a lot of guys who have the ability to make a lot of plays,” Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson said. “The quarterback is young, but he’s got a strong arm and he can put the ball down the field. They’ve got some receivers who have some speed to stretch the defense.
“(Blackshear) is a pretty good player. He’s elusive. He’s fast. He presents some problems, especially in the passing game when he runs routes. He runs routes like he’s a wide receiver, so for linebackers in coverage it presents a little bit of an issue there.”
Last season, Rutgers marched into Champaign and left with a 35-24 win over the Illini to net Ash his first conference win as Rutgers’ head coach. The Scarlet Knights ran for 274 yards and five touchdowns.
“We talked about it,” Nickerson said. “We talked about the fact that we need to go out and stop the run. First and second down are going to be paramount for us. We’ve got to get out and stop the run on those early downs. We want to get Rutgers in those situations that we like and that’s those third-and-longs where we can do some different things.”
Offensively, it remains to be seen who will start at quarterback for Illinois. Incumbent starter AJ Bush Jr. has been out since suffering an injury in the first quarter against Western Illinois in Week 2. Freshman M.J. Rivers II has played in place of Bush, though offensive coordinator Rod Smith reiterated that Bush is that starter when healthy, and Lovie Smith said the last week’s open date was “helping an awful lot.”
In the meantime, the running game has carried the weight of the offense behind the rushing attack of Mike Epstein and Reggie Corbin, ranking fourth in the Big Ten in rush yardage, averaging 243.5 yards.
The Scarlet Knights are 13th (ahead of only Illinois) in the conference in rushing defense, allowing 208.8 yards a game.
“The way (Rod Smith) is preparing us is we know what they’re going to run,” Illinois offensive lineman Nick Allegretti said. “It’s on us. With our tempo, with our scheme, with the plays we have in, I don’t think there’s a defense that will be able to stop us for an entire game. Our run game is very good. If we continue to elevate that pass game to where we know it will be, our run game will be even better.”
Rod Smith isn’t taking the Scarlet Knights lightly after they held Indiana to 163 team rushing yards, something the Illinois coaching staff took note of.
“They’re big up front,” Rod Smith said. “They have a couple 300-pounders, their linebackers are long and athletic, their DBs run pretty well. They have some athletes on that side of the ball.”