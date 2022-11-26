Illini running back Chase Brown leaves with injury vs. Northwestern football

Update: Chase Brown returned to the field with 3:37 left in the first quarter.

Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown came out of the game against Northwestern football on Saturday in the first quarter.

Brown came out of the game with 8:52 left in the first quarter.

He was injured on a tackle by Northwestern defensive back Devin Turner. Brown ran 11 yards to the Illinois 43-yard line, where Turner tackled him.

Brown walked off the field under his own power. He then went to the injury tent and had his right ankle looked at, according to Michael Martin on the Illinois radio broadcast.

The game was scoreless at the time Brown came out of the game. Prior to the injury, Brown had three carries for 15 yards.

Illinois entered the matchup 7-4 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Michigan beat Illinois 19-17 on Nov. 19.

Northwestern came into the contest 1-10 overall and 1-7 in the Big Ten. On Nov. 19, Purdue defeated Northwestern 17-9.

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Pat Fitzgerald is the Northwestern football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.