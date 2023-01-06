Illini, Wisconsin basketball have same Big Ten title odds despite being 0-3, 3-0 in league

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference game on Saturday, Jan. 7. The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. CT.

Illinois and Wisconsin come into the matchup with drastically different starts to the Big Ten Conference portion of the schedule.

The Illini are 0-3 in the Big Ten, and Wisconsin is 3-0 in the conference.

Wisconsin and Michigan are the only 3-0 teams in the 14-team Big Ten Conference. Illinois and Minnesota are the only 0-3 teams in the Big Ten.

But based on betting odds, Illinois and Wisconsin have the same odds to win the 2022-23 Big Ten Conference regular season title.

Illinois, Wisconsin basketball Big Ten title odds

As of 1:44 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 6, the Illinois Fighting Illini and Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball teams are both +1000 (bet $100 to win $1,000) to win the 2022-23 Big Ten Conference regular season title, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Purdue is the betting favorite at +190 (bet $100 to win $190).

Ohio State (+550), Rutgers (+600), and Indiana (+800) are also ahead of Illinois and Wisconsin.

Michigan, which is also 3-0 in the Big Ten, comes in with the seventh best odds at +1400 (bet $100 to win $1,400).

Minnesota, which shares an 0-3 start to the Big Ten with Illinois, has the longest odds to win the conference title at +50000 (bet $100 to win $50,000).

Tipico Sportsbook also has 2022-23 Big Ten regular season championship odds. It has Illinois at +750 (bet $100 to win $750), which are the fourth best odds to win the league and ahead of Wisconsin at 2:02 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 6.

Tipico's top six Big Ten odds are Purdue (+200), Ohio State (+400), Rutgers (+550), Illinois (+750), Indiana (+900), and Wisconsin (+1000).

FanDuel and BetRivers both put Illinois men's basketball with the seventh best odds to win the 2022-23 Big Ten Conference regular season title, but the Illini are still ahead of 3-0 Michigan from both betting services.

The top eight odds from FanDuel to win the Big Ten are Purdue (+145), Rutgers (+470), Ohio State (+650), Michigan State (+900), Wisconsin (+1000), Indiana (+1000), Illinois (+1500), and Michigan (+2500) as of 2:22 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 6.

BetRivers' top eight odds to win the Big Ten are Purdue (+145), Rutgers (+475), Ohio State (+600), Indiana (+800), Michigan State (+900), Wisconsin (+950), Illinois (+1400), and Michigan (+2400) as of 2:27 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 6.

Illinois, ranked No. 24 in the most recent USA Today Sports Coaches Poll, enters Saturday's matchup with Wisconsin at 9-5 overall and 0-3 in the Big Ten. Wisconsin, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll and No. 15 in the coaches poll, comes into the contest 11-2 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten.

Going into Saturday, Illinois leads the all-time series 114-90 vs. Wisconsin.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Greg Gard is the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach.

