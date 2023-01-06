 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Illini, Wisconsin basketball have same Big Ten title odds despite being 0-3, 3-0 in league

  • 0

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference game on Saturday, Jan. 7. The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. CT. 

Illinois and Wisconsin come into the matchup with drastically different starts to the Big Ten Conference portion of the schedule. 

The Illini are 0-3 in the Big Ten, and Wisconsin is 3-0 in the conference. 

Wisconsin and Michigan are the only 3-0 teams in the 14-team Big Ten Conference. Illinois and Minnesota are the only 0-3 teams in the Big Ten. 

People are also reading…

But based on betting odds, Illinois and Wisconsin have the same odds to win the 2022-23 Big Ten Conference regular season title. 

Illinois, Wisconsin basketball Big Ten title odds

Minnesota Wisconsin Basketball

Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore celebrates after Wisconsin defeated Minnesota in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

As of 1:44 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 6, the Illinois Fighting Illini and Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball teams are both +1000 (bet $100 to win $1,000) to win the 2022-23 Big Ten Conference regular season title, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Purdue is the betting favorite at +190 (bet $100 to win $190). 

Ohio State (+550), Rutgers (+600), and Indiana (+800) are also ahead of Illinois and Wisconsin.

Michigan, which is also 3-0 in the Big Ten, comes in with the seventh best odds at +1400 (bet $100 to win $1,400).

Minnesota, which shares an 0-3 start to the Big Ten with Illinois, has the longest odds to win the conference title at +50000 (bet $100 to win $50,000). 

A look at Illinois vs. Northwestern basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Northwestern men's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Evanston, Illinois. 

1 of 18

Tipico Sportsbook also has 2022-23 Big Ten regular season championship odds. It has Illinois at +750 (bet $100 to win $750), which are the fourth best odds to win the league and ahead of Wisconsin at 2:02 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 6. 

Tipico's top six Big Ten odds are Purdue (+200), Ohio State (+400), Rutgers (+550), Illinois (+750), Indiana (+900), and Wisconsin (+1000).

FanDuel and BetRivers both put Illinois men's basketball with the seventh best odds to win the 2022-23 Big Ten Conference regular season title, but the Illini are still ahead of 3-0 Michigan from both betting services.

The top eight odds from FanDuel to win the Big Ten are Purdue (+145), Rutgers (+470), Ohio State (+650), Michigan State (+900), Wisconsin (+1000), Indiana (+1000), Illinois (+1500), and Michigan (+2500) as of 2:22 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 6.

BetRivers' top eight odds to win the Big Ten are Purdue (+145), Rutgers (+475), Ohio State (+600), Indiana (+800), Michigan State (+900), Wisconsin (+950), Illinois (+1400), and Michigan (+2400) as of 2:27 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 6. 

A look at the 2022-23 Illinois Fighting Illini basketball coaching staff

Here is a look at the 2022-23 Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball coaching staff and head coach Brad Underwood. 

1 of 14

Illinois, ranked No. 24 in the most recent USA Today Sports Coaches Poll, enters Saturday's matchup with Wisconsin at 9-5 overall and 0-3 in the Big Ten. Wisconsin, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll and No. 15 in the coaches poll, comes into the contest 11-2 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten.

Going into Saturday, Illinois leads the all-time series 114-90 vs. Wisconsin.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Greg Gard is the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Coach Craig Berube says game against New Jersey was a battle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News