There are five college basketball conference tournament championship games taking place Sunday, and entering Sunday, the three major March Madness bracketology projections — from CBS, ESPN and FOX — all included the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball team.

Illinois enters the NCAA Tournament first round at 20-12 overall. Most recently, Penn State beat Illinois 79-76 in the Big Ten Conference tournament second round on March 9.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball head coach. This is his sixth season as the Illinois basketball head coach. He previously took Illinois to the NCAA Tournament in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Illinois ended the 2022 NCAA Tournament with a 68-53 loss to Houston in the second round.

The Illinois men’s basketball program made its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament during the 1941-42 season. Illinois has reached the Final Four on five occasions. Illinois last reached the Final Four in 2005, when it lost to North Carolina in the national championship game.

Illinois basketball bracketology projections for 2023 March Madness

As of 1:45 a.m. CT on Sunday, ESPN's Joe Lunardi predicted Illinois basketball to receive a No. 9 seed and face No. 8-seeded Arkansas in the first round. The No. 1 seed potentially looming in the second round is the Kansas Jayhawks and former Illinois coach Bill Self.

As of 1:54 a.m. CT on Sunday, CBS' Jerry Palm predicted Illinois basketball to receive a No. 10 seed and face No. 7-seeded Creighton in the first round. The No. 2 seed potentially looming in the second round is Arizona.

As of 12:42 p.m. CT on Sunday, FOX's Mike DeCourcy predicted Illinois basketball to receive a No. 8 seed and face No. 9-seeded Auburn in the first round. The No. 1 seed potentially looming in the second round is Kansas.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament Final Four in Houston starts Saturday, April 1. The NCAA Tournament national championship game is scheduled to take place Monday, April 3.