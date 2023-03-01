 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois basketball broadcaster calls Sencire Harris 'a more athletic Luther Head'

Minneosta Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) passes during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

 Michael Allio

Deon Thomas is an analyst for Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball radio broadcasts, and he also hosts the podcast "Champaign On Ice: Illinois basketball with Deon Thomas." On Wednesday's episode, he was joined by Illinois men's basketball assistant coach Geoff Alexander

During their discussion, Thomas started talking about the current Illinois freshman class and guard Sencire Harris

"I have fallen madly in love with this freshman class," Thomas said. 

Thomas, who played for Illinois from 1990-94, started by talking about Illinois freshman Ty Rodgers, and he then pivoted to talking about Harris. 

"Oh my god, Sencire Harris is another one that — at the beginning when they first came on campus, having seen Ty, I was like maybe Sencire is the one that's the furthest behind as far as a coaching standpoint and needing to continue to grow as a player. But he reminds me of a more athletic Luther Head. So it was just like crazy. And Luther was crazy athletic, but this kid is even faster and more athletic." 

Head played at Illinois from 2001-05, and he started all 39 games during the 2004-05 season when Illinois won the Big Ten title and reached the NCAA Tournament championship game. 

Here is a look at Luther Head, the former Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball and NBA player. His hometown is Chicago, Illinois. 

For his Illinois career, Head averaged 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals in 128 games. 

"One, this is one of the best freshman recruiting classes that we've had in a while — of course not counting Kofi (Cockburn) and Ayo (Dosunmu) — that we've put together in a while as far as national rankings," Thomas said before asking Alexander a question. "Can you talk about the development and how those guys have come in and adjusted?" 

Alexander said, "Those guys you're talking about are unbelievable kids that come from unbelievable families. And first and foremost, it starts with that. They've got a work ethic. They've got a desire instilled in them that comes from their family — it comes from somewhere now. And they're a group of guys that ... want to be great, that are solely focused on getting to where they want to get to. And that's to win big here and then to move on." 

Alexander then talked about freshman guard Jayden Epps before expounding on Harris. 

Rutgers Illinois Basketball

Radio announcer and former Illinois player Deon Thomas broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

"Sencire Harris — he's just a dog," Alexander said. "He'll fight you. He's got a desire on both ends to impact the game. He's going to continue getting better in areas that he has to, and we all know what those are. But I love being around him. He's got a great personality. He'll make you laugh every single day." 

Harris has played in each of the first 29 games this season for Illinois, and he has started seven times. He's averaging 14.1 minutes, 3.6 points, and 2.0 rebounds per game. 

Illinois is scheduled to return to action Thursday at home vs. Michigan. 

Illinois enters the matchup 19-10 overall and 10-8 in the Big Ten. Michigan comes into the contest 17-12 overall and 11-7 in the Big Ten. 

Here is a look at the 2022-23 Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball coaching staff and head coach Brad Underwood. 

Thomas is Illinois basketball's all-time leading scorer with 2,129 points during his four-year Illini career. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik