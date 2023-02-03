CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illinois men's basketball team will get a boost for the remainder of its season.

Luke Goode, a wing who has been sidelined since a foot injury in the team’s preseason closed-door scrimmage against Kansas in October, has been cleared and returned to practice. He’ll be available and in uniform when Illinois plays at Iowa at 1:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

"He practiced (Thursday) as expected, he looked good," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.

Goode was slated to be a starter before the season and will re-enter a rotation that’s featured eight players for the recent stretch in Big Ten play. He played 248 minutes in 28 games last season, averaging 2.0 points and shooting 37.2% from 3.

After only being available for a couple of days, it's unclear what the immediate role will be during his return and acclimation process.

"I don't have an answer to that,” Underwood said. “He's a guy who has a special, special skill set in terms of his ability to shoot. He's tough, he's got size, but on the other hand, we've got to make sure he's ready to go. He's got to be on the level of everybody else we put him out there with. We know Luke will play hard, and we know he's cerebral and picks up what we're doing very well and stayed in touch with that aspect while he's been out. We'll see what that looks like."

Close 1 of 11 Illinois guard Luke Goode advances the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Champaign, Illinois. Illinois guard Luke Goode passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 101-34. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois guard Luke Goode passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 101-34. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois guard Luke Goode sets up on defense during the second half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 101-34. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois' Luke Goode (10) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Rio Grande Valley Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Luke Goode eyes the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Francis Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois' Luke Goode waits for a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Francis Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 106-48. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Minnesota guard Sean Sutherlin (24) tries to move around Illinois guard Luke Goode (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 76-53. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Nebraska forward Lat Mayen (11) dribbles the ball against Illinois guard Luke Goode (10) in the first half during a college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Purdue's Mason Gillis (0) holds the ball away from Illinois's Luke Goode during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Purdue center Zach Edey (15) reacts into the ear of Illinois guard Luke Goode (10) after scoring with a dunk during an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

After missing multiple months and spending a good portion of that in a walking boot and on crutches, Goode has been working to get back into playing shape while doing individual work before he was cleared.

"Again, he's missed three months, and he was having to take himself out of practice because we went up and down quite a bit yesterday,” Underwood said. “He was trying to find oxygen. He looked really good and competed really hard.”

Goode will start his return by joining a bench lineup that has made contributions during some second-half surges that have taken over the Illini’s recent games.

Illinois ended its win over Nebraska with a 24-6 run days after a 22-4 run flipped the team’s win at Wisconsin. The team also has had second-half runs of 34-16 and 36-11 in January wins over Michigan State and Minnesota. Underwood first pointed to the defense.

"If you look at the other night against Nebraska, our defense got us out in transition; it got us running," Underwood said. "I think our toughness, I think our ability to make it hard for teams to score. And then we've been very selective and purposeful in our ability to get out in transition. Some of those came off turnovers. Some of them came after stops and pushes and so I hope it's maybe we've worn some people out and fatigued them."

Close 1 of 21 Illinois head coach Brad Underwood gestures to an official during the first half of a college basketball game against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Brad Underwood has coached Illinois into the NCAA Tournament. Illinois men's head coach Brad Underwood addresses the media during the first day of the Big Ten NCAA college basketball media days, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Illinois men's head coach Brad Underwood addresses the media during the first day of the Big Ten NCAA college basketball media days, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Illinois' coach Brad Underwood talks with Illinois' Da'Monte Williams (20) before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Rio Grande Valley Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' coach Brad Underwood reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Illinois won 87-83. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood applauds and directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Francis Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 106-48. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois' coach Brad Underwood addresses the media during the post-game media conference at the conclusion of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' coach Brad Underwood sends Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13), and Alfonso Plummer (11) into the game during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' coach Brad Underwood signals a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts to a call during an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood looks on against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers won 70-59. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Illinois coach Brad Underwood gestures during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts to a call in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood meets with reporters before the NCAA college men's basketball team's practice at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Illinois will face Chattanooga in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball tournament on Friday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells to his team during practice for the first round of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Pittsburgh. They take on Chattanooga Friday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood watches his team play against Chattanooga during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells instructions during the second half of a college basketball game against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. Illinois won 54-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood disagrees with a call during the first half of a college basketball game against Houston in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood disagrees with a technical foul being called on a dunk by RJ Melendez during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Houston won 68-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Brad Underwood: A look at the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach Here's a look at Brad Underwood, the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach and former Oklahoma State Cowboys basketball head coach. 1 of 21 Illinois head coach Brad Underwood gestures to an official during the first half of a college basketball game against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Brad Underwood has coached Illinois into the NCAA Tournament. Illinois men's head coach Brad Underwood addresses the media during the first day of the Big Ten NCAA college basketball media days, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Illinois men's head coach Brad Underwood addresses the media during the first day of the Big Ten NCAA college basketball media days, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Illinois' coach Brad Underwood talks with Illinois' Da'Monte Williams (20) before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Rio Grande Valley Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' coach Brad Underwood reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Illinois won 87-83. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood applauds and directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Francis Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 106-48. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois' coach Brad Underwood addresses the media during the post-game media conference at the conclusion of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' coach Brad Underwood sends Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13), and Alfonso Plummer (11) into the game during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' coach Brad Underwood signals a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts to a call during an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood looks on against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers won 70-59. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Illinois coach Brad Underwood gestures during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts to a call in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood meets with reporters before the NCAA college men's basketball team's practice at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Illinois will face Chattanooga in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball tournament on Friday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells to his team during practice for the first round of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Pittsburgh. They take on Chattanooga Friday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood watches his team play against Chattanooga during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells instructions during the second half of a college basketball game against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. Illinois won 54-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood disagrees with a call during the first half of a college basketball game against Houston in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Houston won 68-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

He also said that the ball movement has been key down the stretch. Getting that consistently would help the Illini’s outside shooting. They’re 13th in the conference in 3-point percentage at 29.3% in conference play.

There have been moments of good shooting from stars Terrence Shannon Jr., Coleman Hawkins and Matthew Mayer among others, but consistency from behind the arc has eluded the Illini recently.

"I tell our guys all the time I think the one thing that we've got to be able to do is elevate each other," Underwood said. "We've taken some hard 3s. We've taken shots that have been contested and instead of just making the one extra pass and going from a good one to a great one. Last possession in the game (against Nebraska), Matt (Mayer) hits one wide open in the corner. It was just an extra pass, and we turned down a good one to get a great one."

Goode enters that mix and hopes to bring some shooting to a team that is 285th in the country in 3-point percentage, but it wouldn’t be a surprise for Illinois to bring him along slowly after a long absence.

“Today will be another day. He'll be in uniform (Saturday)," Underwood said. "We'll see what that looks like. We're not going to put him out there for long stints. That definitely won't happen. His oxygen is not there yet and his conditioning, but that will come with time."