Illinois basketball opens as favorite vs. Michigan State. Here's the betting line, odds

Illinois Nebraska Basketball

Nebraska's Blaise Keita (15) reaches for a rebound against Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

 Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Photo

The Michigan State and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Friday, Jan. 13. The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET.

Michigan State enters the contest 12-4 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten. On Tuesday, MSU beat Wisconsin 69-65. 

Illinois comes into the matchup 11-5 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Nebraska 76-50 on Tuesday.

Entering Friday, MSU leads the all-time series 64-62 vs. Illinois.

MSU vs. Illinois basketball betting odds

Illinois vs. Nebraska, 1.10

Illinois' Terrence Shannon (left) defends against Nebraska's Blaise Keita on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

As of 1:23 p.m. CT on Thursday, Illinois opened as a 4.5-point favorite against Michigan State, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

The over/under is 136.5 points.

The moneyline was not available at publish time.

Tom Izzo: A look at the Michigan State men's basketball head coach

Here is a look at Tom Izzo, the Michigan State men's basketball head coach. He led MSU to the 1999-2000 NCAA Tournament national championship. 

Tom Izzo is the Michigan State men's basketball head coach. Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

