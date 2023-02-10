The Rutgers and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Champaign, Illinois.

Illinois comes into the matchup 16-7 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Iowa beat Illinois 81-79 on Saturday. Illinois' game vs. Minnesota which was originally scheduled for Tuesday got moved to Feb. 20.

Rutgers, ranked No. 24 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 16-8 overall and 8-5 in the Big Ten. On Tuesday, Indiana beat Rutgers 66-60.

Entering Saturday, Illinois leads the all-time series 10-4 vs. Rutgers.

Rutgers vs. Illinois basketball betting odds

As of 4:47 p.m. CT on Friday, Illinois opened as a 4.5-point favorite vs. Rutgers, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under opened at 131.5 points.

Illinois opened at -188 (bet $188 to win $100) to win outright, and Rutgers opened at +155 (bet $100 to win $155) to win outright.

Close 1 of 14 Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell yells to his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Iowa at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Rutgers men's head coach Steve Pikiell speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Miami, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in Piscataway, N.J., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell directs his team against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers won 64-50. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell calls out from the bench during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas) Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell, right, works the referee during of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Champaign, Ill., Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz) Rutgers' Akwasi Yeboah (1) drives the ball against Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu (11) as Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell watches on the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart) Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell directs his team against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers won 72-57. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell on the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell kneels during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell directs his team against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Steve Pikiell: A look at the Rutgers men's basketball head coach Here is a look at Steve Pikiell, the Rutgers men's basketball head coach. Prior to Rutgers, Pikiell coached Stony Brook men's basketball. 1 of 14 Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell yells to his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Iowa at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Rutgers men's head coach Steve Pikiell speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Miami, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in Piscataway, N.J., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell directs his team against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers won 64-50. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell calls out from the bench during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas) Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell, right, works the referee during of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Champaign, Ill., Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz) Rutgers' Akwasi Yeboah (1) drives the ball against Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu (11) as Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell watches on the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart) Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell directs his team against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers won 72-57. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell on the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell kneels during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell directs his team against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Steve Pikiell is the Rutgers University men's basketball head coach. Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.