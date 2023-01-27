Illinois basketball opens as slight favorite vs. Wisconsin. Here are the betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Madison, Wisconsin. The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT.

Illinois enters the matchup 14-6 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, the Illini beat Ohio State 69-60 on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Badgers come into the contest 12-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten. On Wednesday, Maryland defeated Wisconsin 73-55.

Earlier this season, Illinois defeated Wisconsin 79-69 on Jan. 7 in Champaign, Illinois.

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Illinois basketball betting odds

As of 1:57 p.m. CT on Friday, Illinois opened as a 1-point favorite vs. Wisconsin, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under opened at 131.5 points.

Illinois is -115 (bet $115 to win $100) to win outright, and the Wisconsin Badgers are -105 (bet $105 to win $100) to win outright.

Close 1 of 13 Wisconsin men's head coach Greg Gard speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lehigh Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 78-56. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 64-59. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard watches from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard talks to the team during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 70-67. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard talks with Brad Davison (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and assistant coach (interim) Alando Tucker during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Illinois Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn, left, talk with coach Greg Gard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Greg Gard: A look at the Wisconsin Badgers basketball head coach Here is a look at Greg Gard, the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach. He became the Wisconsin head coach ahead of the 2015-16 season. 1 of 13 Wisconsin men's head coach Greg Gard speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lehigh Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 78-56. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 64-59. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard watches from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard talks to the team during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 70-67. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard talks with Brad Davison (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and assistant coach (interim) Alando Tucker during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Illinois Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn, left, talk with coach Greg Gard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Greg Gard is the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach. Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.