Illinois basketball opens as slight favorite vs. Wisconsin. Here are the betting odds

Ohio St Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works the ball against Ohio State's Felix Okpara during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 

 Michael Allio/AP Photo

The Wisconsin Badgers and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Madison, Wisconsin. The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT. 

Illinois enters the matchup 14-6 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, the Illini beat Ohio State 69-60 on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Badgers come into the contest 12-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten. On Wednesday, Maryland defeated Wisconsin 73-55.

Earlier this season, Illinois defeated Wisconsin 79-69 on Jan. 7 in Champaign, Illinois.

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Illinois basketball betting odds

Ohio St Illinois Basketball

Ohio State's Eugene Brown III (3) and Illinois' RJ Melendez wait for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 

As of 1:57 p.m. CT on Friday, Illinois opened as a 1-point favorite vs. Wisconsin, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under opened at 131.5 points. 

Illinois is -115 (bet $115 to win $100) to win outright, and the Wisconsin Badgers are -105 (bet $105 to win $100) to win outright. 

Greg Gard: A look at the Wisconsin Badgers basketball head coach

Here is a look at Greg Gard, the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach. He became the Wisconsin head coach ahead of the 2015-16 season.

Greg Gard is the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach. Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. 

