The Iowa Hawkeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference game on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Iowa City, Iowa. The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Illinois, ranked No. 25 in the USA Today Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, enters the matchup 16-6 overall and 7-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Nebraska 72-56 on Tuesday.

The Iowa Hawkeyes come into the contest 14-8 overall and 6-5 in the Big Ten. On Tuesday, Iowa beat Northwestern 86-70.

Entering Saturday, Illinois leads the all-time series 89-76 vs. Iowa.

Illinois vs. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball betting odds

As of 12:47 p.m. CT on Friday, Iowa opened as a 2.5-point favorite against Illinois, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under opened at 155.5 points.

Iowa is -140 (bet $140 to win $100) to win outright, and Illinois is +120 (bet $100 to win $120) to win outright.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Fran McCaffery is the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball head coach.

