Illinois men's basketball guard Jayden Epps was hospitalized after he "went down" during practice Tuesday, according to Illinois head coach Brad Underwood.

"Jayden went down yesterday in practice," Underwood said Wednesday. "He was in the hospital overnight. He's been undergoing a series of tests and evaluations here at Carle. Obviously, it was a pretty awkward and tough situation yesterday. His family has made their way into town. It was tough for our players, our coaches. He's progressing from the situation. He's doing better. We are hopeful and expecting him to be dismissed — we hope later today. At this point, I'm not going to get into any particulars involving anything else for just his sake, his families."

Epps is a freshman member of the Illinois basketball team. He has played in all 29 games so far this season with 11 starts.

"He got great care here from (Illinois head men's basketball athletic trainer) Paul Schmidt," Underwood said. "Paul was with him all night. He got great — (Carle sports medicine) Dr. Jeremy Henrichs and then the Carle physicians were incredible, so I do want to mention that. As we move forward, we'll talk further about that."

Carle Foundation Hospital is located in Urbana, Illinois.

Illinois forward Matthew Mayer also talked to the media Wednesday. Mayer didn't see Epps' incident at practice, because Mayer missed Tuesday's practice due to caffeine poisoning. But he did say Epps had been released from the hospital.

"I wasn't there at practice, so I didn't see the whole event," Mayer said. "But I just saw him walking at the apartment. So I think it's affecting everybody. Everybody's just kind of waiting to see what happens. He's obviously OK, so everybody is OK with that. But we don't know what's going to happen to him the rest of the season or if he's going to have to quit basketball. We have no idea what's going on, so I'll just leave that to coach Underwood to explain that to you all."

Scott Beatty and Loren Tate reported on WDWS-AM 1400 on Tuesday that Epps suffered a concussion during a "basketball play."

Illinois is scheduled to return to action Thursday at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET vs. Michigan.

Illinois enters the matchup 19-10 overall and 10-8 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Ohio State defeated Illinois 72-60 on Sunday.

Michigan comes into the contest 17-12 overall and 11-7 in the Big Ten. On Sunday, Michigan beat Wisconsin 87-79 in overtime.

Entering Thursday, Illinois leads the all-time series 92-85 vs. Michigan.

