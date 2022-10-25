Illinois basketball's Luke Goode suffers foot injury, set for surgery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois forward Luke Goode suffered a fracture in his left foot on Saturday during a preseason scrimmage with Kansas, per a team release.

The Illinois vs. Kansas scrimmage took place at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri.

Goode will have surgery and the return timetable is yet to be determined.

As a freshman in 2021-22, Goode played in 28 games and averaged 2.0 points in 8.9 minutes. He scored 9 points in Illinois' upset win over then-No. 10 Michigan State without Andre Curbelo or Kofi Cockburn in January.

Entering the 2022-23 season, Goode has been in contention for an increased role with the loss of five of the starters form last season. Transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer will get a lot of minutes at the wing spots, with Coleman Hawkins and Ty Rodgers also getting minutes there.

Illinois men's basketball opens the 2022-23 regular season at home against Eastern Illinois on Monday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. CT.