Illinois basketball's Luke Goode suffers foot injury, set for surgery

By Anderson Kimball
Decatur (Ill.) Herald & Review
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois forward Luke Goode suffered a fracture in his left foot on Saturday during a preseason scrimmage with Kansas, per a team release.
The Illinois vs. Kansas scrimmage took place at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri.
Goode will have surgery and the return timetable is yet to be determined.
As a freshman in 2021-22, Goode played in 28 games and averaged 2.0 points in 8.9 minutes. He scored 9 points in Illinois' upset win over then-No. 10 Michigan State without Andre Curbelo or Kofi Cockburn in January.
Entering the 2022-23 season, Goode has been in contention for an increased role with the loss of five of the starters form last season. Transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer will get a lot of minutes at the wing spots, with Coleman Hawkins and Ty Rodgers also getting minutes there.
1 of 11
Illinois guard Luke Goode advances the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 101-34. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois guard Luke Goode passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 101-34. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois guard Luke Goode passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 101-34. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois guard Luke Goode sets up on defense during the second half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 101-34. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Luke Goode (10) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Rio Grande Valley Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Luke Goode waits for a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Francis Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 106-48. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Minnesota guard Sean Sutherlin (24) tries to move around Illinois guard Luke Goode (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 76-53. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Nebraska forward Lat Mayen (11) dribbles the ball against Illinois guard Luke Goode (10) in the first half during a college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Purdue center Zach Edey (15) reacts into the ear of Illinois guard Luke Goode (10) after scoring with a dunk during an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Luke Goode: A look at the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball guard
Here is a look at Luke Goode, the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball guard. His hometown is Fort Wayne, Indiana.
1 of 11
Illinois guard Luke Goode advances the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 101-34. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois guard Luke Goode passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 101-34. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois guard Luke Goode passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 101-34. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois guard Luke Goode sets up on defense during the second half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 101-34. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois' Luke Goode (10) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Rio Grande Valley Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Luke Goode eyes the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Francis Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois' Luke Goode waits for a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Francis Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 106-48. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Minnesota guard Sean Sutherlin (24) tries to move around Illinois guard Luke Goode (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 76-53. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Nebraska forward Lat Mayen (11) dribbles the ball against Illinois guard Luke Goode (10) in the first half during a college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
John Peterson
Purdue's Mason Gillis (0) holds the ball away from Illinois's Luke Goode during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Purdue center Zach Edey (15) reacts into the ear of Illinois guard Luke Goode (10) after scoring with a dunk during an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Doug McSchooler
Illinois men's basketball opens the 2022-23 regular season at home against Eastern Illinois on Monday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. CT.
Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball