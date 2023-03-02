Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball senior forward Matthew Mayer talked to the media Wednesday ahead of participating in Senior Night on Thursday against Michigan.

Before Wednesday's practice, Mayer revealed that he missed practice Monday and Tuesday due to what he called "caffeine poisoning."

Mayer said he drank six Monster Energy drinks throughout Sunday — one prior to Illinois' game vs. Ohio State and five after the game.

"I've actually been sick the last few days," Mayer said Wednesday. "I had caffeine poisoning. I had six Monsters the day of the game. I only had one before, but I had five after because I like a caffeine-induced euphoria to play video games in. And so, I could barely get out of bed the next day. It was basically like a caffeine hangover, and so this is my first day of practice since then."

Illinois is scheduled to play Michigan at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Illinois enters the matchup 19-10 overall and 10-8 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Ohio State defeated Illinois 72-60 on Sunday. Mayer played 32 minutes and had 11 points, three rebounds, and two blocked shots against Ohio State.

Close 1 of 15 Illinois' Matthew Mayer advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas City Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Matthew Mayer looks to shoot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) and Ty Rodgers (20) prepare to rebound against Monmouth's Tahron Allen during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) attempts to pass as he falls while Kansas City's Allen David Mukeba Jr. (23) and Kansas City's Sam Martin defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Eastern Illinois' Kinyon Hodges (10) works against Illinois' Matthew Mayer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Quincy's Connor Davis (34) boxes out Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) and Matthew Mayer defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Monmouth, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Baylor guard Matthew Mayer advances the ball against West Virginia during an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Baylor guard Matthew Mayer looks to fire up the crowd during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 80-63. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin) Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) high fives teammate guard James Akinjo (11) following made basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 80-63. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin) Baylor guard Matthew Mayer drives the ball past TCU guard Mike Miles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson) Baylor guard Matthew Mayer, center, is boxed out by Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) and guard Christian Braun (2) on a free throw attempt during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 80-70. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin) Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) passes off against Norfolk State guard Daryl Anderson (13) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Baylor guard Matthew Mayer, left, drives past Norfolk State forward Dana Tate (21) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) North Carolina guard Dontrez Styles, left, defends as Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) works to the basket in the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Matthew Mayer: A look at the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball forward, Baylor transfer Here's a look at Matthew Mayer, the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball forward and transfer from Baylor. His hometown is Austin, Texas. 1 of 15 Illinois' Matthew Mayer advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas City Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Matthew Mayer looks to shoot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) and Ty Rodgers (20) prepare to rebound against Monmouth's Tahron Allen during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) attempts to pass as he falls while Kansas City's Allen David Mukeba Jr. (23) and Kansas City's Sam Martin defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Eastern Illinois' Kinyon Hodges (10) works against Illinois' Matthew Mayer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Quincy's Connor Davis (34) boxes out Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) and Matthew Mayer defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Monmouth, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Baylor guard Matthew Mayer advances the ball against West Virginia during an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Baylor guard Matthew Mayer looks to fire up the crowd during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 80-63. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin) Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) high fives teammate guard James Akinjo (11) following made basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 80-63. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin) Baylor guard Matthew Mayer drives the ball past TCU guard Mike Miles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson) Baylor guard Matthew Mayer, center, is boxed out by Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) and guard Christian Braun (2) on a free throw attempt during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 80-70. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin) Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) passes off against Norfolk State guard Daryl Anderson (13) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Baylor guard Matthew Mayer, left, drives past Norfolk State forward Dana Tate (21) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) North Carolina guard Dontrez Styles, left, defends as Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) works to the basket in the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Michigan comes into the contest 17-12 overall and 11-7 in the Big Ten. On Sunday, Michigan beat Wisconsin 87-79 in overtime.

Entering Thursday, Illinois leads the all-time series 92-85 vs. Michigan.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.