Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball guard RJ Melendez did not play in Saturday's game vs. Rutgers. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood revealed after the game Melendez had been suspended for "violation of team rules."

"He had a suspension — violation of team rules," Underwood said in the postgame press conference when asked about Melendez not playing. "So that's the deal with him, and we'll move forward from there."

Illinois defeated Rutgers 69-60 on Saturday.

It was the first game this season Melendez did not play. Through the first 23 games, Melendez averaged 21.4 minutes per game with 5.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Melendez has started 11 games this season for the Illini.

On Saturday, Illinois improved to 17-7 overall and 8-5 in the Big Ten. Rutgers, ranked No. 24 in The Associated Press poll, went to 16-9 overall and 8-6 in the Big Ten.

After Saturday, Illinois leads the all-time series 11-4 vs. Rutgers.

Close 1 of 20 Rutgers' Oskar Palmquist (1), and Derek Simpson, right, vie for a rebound against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, middle, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois coach Brad Underwood reacts to a call made by referee Courtney Green during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, right, dribbles as Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) hangs on the rim as he tips the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Hawkins was called for a technical foul on the play. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Rutgers' Paul Mulcahy dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) advances the ball as Rutgers' Caleb McConnell, left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Rutgers' Aundre Hyatt, right, looks to pass as Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) vies for a rebound against Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi shoots as Illinois' Dain Dainja, left, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Rutgers' Aundre Hyatt (5) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Rutgers' Derek Simpson (0) advances the ball as Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Rutgers' Dean Reiber (21) and Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) vie for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) rebounds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Rutgers' Caleb McConnell makes a pass against Illinois' Ty Rodgers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi (11) rebounds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) and Ty Rodgers (20) vie for a rebound against Rutgers' Caleb McConnell, middle, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) works the ball inside against Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) works the ball inside against Rutgers' Antwone Woolfolk, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois' next game is at Penn State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.