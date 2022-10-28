Illinois' Bret Bielema made a blueprint for football success. Should Nebraska follow it?

It’s already been a year to remember for the Illinois football team.

The current leaders in the Big Ten West, Illinois is scheduled to roll into Nebraska's Memorial Stadium on Saturday with a 6-1 record and a No. 17 national ranking — the program’s best since 2011. It’s been a long time coming for Illinois fans considering the program hasn’t had a winning season since that year.

But, the success of this year’s Illinois team isn’t the result of a five- or 10-year rebuild — it’s the result of a coach who knows how to win in the Big Ten.

Having spent eight seasons with Iowa, nine seasons with Wisconsin and now two years at Illinois, head coach Bret Bielema has followed a Big Ten blueprint to build tough, winning football teams at each stop.

At Wisconsin, that meant a high-powered rushing attack that ran behind a punishing offensive line and a 4-3 defensive scheme that aimed to eliminate opponents’ hopes of doing the same. The Badgers finished with a top-15 rushing offense four seasons in a row under Bielema from 2009-12.

In his seven seasons atop the Wisconsin program, Bielema used that formula to win three conference titles and compile a record of 68-24.

But, when he jumped ship for the SEC to take over the Arkansas football program, Bielema’s Big Ten blueprint didn’t quite translate. The pro-style, power run scheme didn’t work without several seasons of developing offensive line and running back talent, and Bielema quickly shifted from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defensive front as well.

“I faced him when I was at LSU and he was at Arkansas,” Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Tuesday. “… He does a really good job with the defense and offensive line; he’s always had really good players and offensive and defensive lines. So you can see that now — Illinois has really good players on both sides of the ball in the trenches.”

After compiling a record of 29-34 in five seasons at Arkansas, Bielema was shown the door. He then spent three seasons in the NFL ranks as an assistant for the New England Patriots and New York Giants, a role that brought him close to Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.

In his first stint as UMass’s head coach, Whipple met Bielema, then an Iowa assistant, while recruiting Florida together. And in Whipple’s final season leading the UMass program in 2018, Bielema’s position with the Patriots meant the two coaches ran into each other on several occasions.

Whipple said Wednesday that Bielema’s time spent learning from Patriots coach Bill Belichick has contributed to the three-man front Bielema runs at Illinois.

“They’re a really good defense up front,” tackle Turner Corcoran said Tuesday. “They mainly run that odd-front defense, and they’ve done a really good job this year at stopping the run, especially in the Big Ten West. You’ve got to win up front if you want to be able to run the ball. They’ve done a good job with that, and they’ve won some games doing it.”

Indeed, this year’s Illinois team has taken several classic aspects of a Bielema-coached team and ran with it.