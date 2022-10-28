Illinois' Bret Bielema made a blueprint for football success. Should Nebraska follow it?

It’s already been a year to remember for the Illinois football team.
The current leaders in the Big Ten West, Illinois is scheduled to roll into Nebraska's Memorial Stadium on Saturday with a 6-1 record and a No. 17 national ranking — the program’s best since 2011. It’s been a long time coming for Illinois fans considering the program hasn’t had a winning season since that year.
But, the success of this year’s Illinois team isn’t the result of a five- or 10-year rebuild — it’s the result of a coach who knows how to win in the Big Ten.
Having spent eight seasons with Iowa, nine seasons with Wisconsin and now two years at Illinois, head coach Bret Bielema has followed a Big Ten blueprint to build tough, winning football teams at each stop.
At Wisconsin, that meant a high-powered rushing attack that ran behind a punishing offensive line and a 4-3 defensive scheme that aimed to eliminate opponents’ hopes of doing the same. The Badgers finished with a top-15 rushing offense four seasons in a row under Bielema from 2009-12.
In his seven seasons atop the Wisconsin program, Bielema used that formula to win three conference titles and compile a record of 68-24.
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin won 24-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, right, watches his players walk off the field including quarterback Brandon Peters after the team's 20-14 loss to Rutgers in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema argues a call with an official against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Illinois defeated Penn State 20-18 in the ninth overtime. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
University of Illinois head coach Bret Bielema speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 30-22. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, speaks with defensive line coach Bret Bielema on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema shouts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. Florida became the first Power Five program this season to make a coaching, but several more enter the last month of the season faced with what could be a hard choice. Arkansas has a record of 3-5. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas coach Bret Bielema reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. The Razorbacks host No. 17 Mississippi State on Saturday. It’s the first of two games to end the regular season Arkansas needs to win to ensure a fourth straight bowl game. It could also be a must-win game for fifth-year coach Bielema to ensure his future at the school. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin won 24-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema celebrates the team's 30-22 win over Nebraska after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, right, watches his players walk off the field including quarterback Brandon Peters after the team's 20-14 loss to Rutgers in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema argues a call with an official against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Illinois defeated Penn State 20-18 in the ninth overtime. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
University of Illinois head coach Bret Bielema speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 30-22. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, speaks with defensive line coach Bret Bielema on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema shouts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. Florida became the first Power Five program this season to make a coaching, but several more enter the last month of the season faced with what could be a hard choice. Arkansas has a record of 3-5. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas coach Bret Bielema reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. The Razorbacks host No. 17 Mississippi State on Saturday. It’s the first of two games to end the regular season Arkansas needs to win to ensure a fourth straight bowl game. It could also be a must-win game for fifth-year coach Bielema to ensure his future at the school. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
Arkansas coach Bret Bielema talks with the officials the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Alabama coach Nick Saban, right, and Arkansas coach Bret Bielema meet before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema smiles after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
But, when he jumped ship for the SEC to take over the Arkansas football program, Bielema’s Big Ten blueprint didn’t quite translate. The pro-style, power run scheme didn’t work without several seasons of developing offensive line and running back talent, and Bielema quickly shifted from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defensive front as well.
“I faced him when I was at LSU and he was at Arkansas,” Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Tuesday. “… He does a really good job with the defense and offensive line; he’s always had really good players and offensive and defensive lines. So you can see that now — Illinois has really good players on both sides of the ball in the trenches.”
After compiling a record of 29-34 in five seasons at Arkansas, Bielema was shown the door. He then spent three seasons in the NFL ranks as an assistant for the New England Patriots and New York Giants, a role that brought him close to Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.
In his first stint as UMass’s head coach, Whipple met Bielema, then an Iowa assistant, while recruiting Florida together. And in Whipple’s final season leading the UMass program in 2018, Bielema’s position with the Patriots meant the two coaches ran into each other on several occasions.
Whipple said Wednesday that Bielema’s time spent learning from Patriots coach Bill Belichick has contributed to the three-man front Bielema runs at Illinois.
“They’re a really good defense up front,” tackle Turner Corcoran said Tuesday. “They mainly run that odd-front defense, and they’ve done a really good job this year at stopping the run, especially in the Big Ten West. You’ve got to win up front if you want to be able to run the ball. They’ve done a good job with that, and they’ve won some games doing it.”
Indeed, this year’s Illinois team has taken several classic aspects of a Bielema-coached team and ran with it.
Offensively, Illinois is a very balanced team that averages 216.9 passing yards per game (No. 94 nationally) and 199 rushing yards per game (No. 26 nationally). Senior quarterback Tommy DeVito hadn’t played a full season as a starter since 2019, but the Syracuse transfer is performing well with 1,415 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season.
Syracuse's Tommy DeVito smiles before the team's NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)
Syracuse Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito (13) looks to pass against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Will Newton)
Syracuse's Tommy DeVito (13) looks to pass the ball against North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Syracuse's Tommy DeVito (13) passes the ball against the North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Syracuse's Tommy DeVito (13) protests a call with an official against the North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Syracuse's Tommy DeVito (13) passes the ball against the North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Syracuse's Tommy DeVito (13) passes the ball against the North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Syracuse's Tommy DeVito looks to pass the ball in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Pittsburgh won 27-20. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)
Syracuse's quarterback Tommy DeVito looks for running room against Florida State's defense during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in Tallahassee Fla. Florida State won 35-17. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)
Syracuse's Tommy DeVito, right, hands the ball off to Syracuse's Moe Neal, left, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)
Syracuse's Tommy DeVito hands off the ball during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Boston College won 58-27. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)
Syracuse's Tommy DeVito (13) carries the ball towards Duke's Victor Dimukeje (51) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito (13) is brought down by Louisville linebacker C.J. Avery (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito (13) looks for running room against North Carolina's Eugene Asanti (7) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)
Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito (13) looks for an open receiver during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)
Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito (13) scrambles for a first down against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 21-10. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito smiles as he gives a television interview after the team's 31-0 win over Chattanooga after an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) attempts to release a pass before being sacked during an NCAA football game against the Indiana on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito carries a game ball as he is hugged by a teammate after their win over Wyoming in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito passes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 38-6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) and defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. celebrate the team's 26-14 win over Minnesota after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 26-14. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito, left, celebrates with defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. the team's 26-14 win over Minnesota in a NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) catches a pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito as Minnesota defensive back Justin Walley defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown celebrates his touchdown off a pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Minnesota, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito passes under pressure from Iowa linebacker Seth Benson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)