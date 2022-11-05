Illinois' Bret Bielema says officials apologized for call in red zone vs. Michigan State

Illinois football lost a tough battle to Michigan State on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois. Michigan State defeated Illinois 23-15.

A key stat for Illinois was that it went 1-for-6 on fourth-down conversions.

One of those fourth-down conversions was affected by a call that the officials later admitted to Illinois coach Bret Bielema that they got wrong.

With 45 seconds left in the first half, Illinois' Chase Brown was called for a block-below-the-waist penalty on third down. Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker initially declined the penalty to put the Illini in a fourth-and-9 situation at the Michigan State 19-yard line.

But when Illinois came out on the field to go for it on fourth down, Tucker was allowed to change his mind and accept the penalty. It moved Illinois back 15 yards to the Michigan State 34-yard line with a third-and-24 situation.

"At the end of the half, we were right on the verge," Bielema said on Illinois' postgame radio show. "I got an apology from the officials for screwing that up. They basically allowed them to change the call there. They apologized so that won't happen again."

At the time of the call, Michigan State led Illinois 9-7.

From the Michigan State 34-yard line, Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito completed a 5-yard pass on third down. DeVito's pass was incomplete on fourth-and-19 from the Michigan State 29-yard line, so Michigan State took possession with 33 seconds left in the first half.

With the loss, Illinois, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll, went to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten Conference. Michigan State improves to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten.

After Saturday, Michigan State leads the all-time series 27-19-2 vs. Illinois.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.