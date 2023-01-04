 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois broadcaster Deon Thomas slams Northwestern's jerseys: 'They are not in Chicago'

Radio announcer and former Illinois player Deon Thomas broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Northwestern men's basketball is wearing special alternate uniforms for its game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Wednesday in Evanston, Illinois. The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT. 

Rather than wearing Northwestern's traditional purple, the jerseys are the colors of the Chicago flag — white, red and light blue. 

Illinois radio broadcaster Deon Thomas was not a fan of the uniforms. 

"I'm looking at the T-shirts, and I'm looking at the uniforms — what is Northwestern thinking," Thomas said of the Northwestern alternate jerseys during the pregame radio broadcast. "Do they not understand they're in Evanston. They are not in Chicago."

Thomas and Illinois play-by-play broadcaster Brian Barnhart both laughed at his comment. 

Evanston, Illinois, is about 12 miles north of downtown Chicago. 

Thomas played high school basketball at Chicago's Simeon High School, and he led the school to a Chicago Public League title in 1988. He played at Illinois from 1990-94.

Northwestern unveiled the jerseys against DePaul on Dec. 17, and the Illinois game is the second game that Northwestern is wearing the jerseys. 

Illinois, ranked No. 24 in the USA Today Sports Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, comes into the matchup 9-4 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Bethune-Cookman 85-52 on Thursday.

Northwestern enters the contest 10-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. On Sunday, Ohio State beat Northwestern 73-57.

Coming into Wednesday, Illinois leads the all-time series 141-43 vs. Northwestern. 

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Chris Collins is the Northwestern men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

