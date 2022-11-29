Illinois coach Brad Underwood praises RJ Melendez's response to one-on-one meeting

By Anderson Kimball
Decatur (Ill.) Herald & Review
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — After the Illini men's basketball team returned from Las Vegas, Brad Underwood wanted a response from RJ Melendez.
After Melendez had no defensive rebounds in games against Virginia and UCLA in Vegas, Underwood talked to him in his office and showed him 25-30 clips of plays emphasizing what he wanted from his sophomore wing.
Melendez responded, with a season-high four defensive rebounds and a career-high 17 points against Lindenwood on Friday.
"It was really good to see RJ get going," Underwood said. "He and I had a meeting, and he responded in a really, really good way. He just showed up and buckled down and worked and I thought he was aggressive and yet didn't force things."
Underwood had confidence that would be the case after seeing how Melendez practiced and handled their meeting, and Melendez will look to continue that form when the Illini host Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday.
"He handled it like a true champion," Underwood said. "Like a pro should. Like a guy who cares. And we know he's one of the best shooters in this league and can be one of the best players in this league."
Illinois' RJ Melendez advances the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Quincy Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood, left, sends RJ Melendez (15) to check in during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Monmouth, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) tips the ball away from Kansas City's RayQuawndis Mitchell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Kansas City's RayQuawndis Mitchell (21) works the ball against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) and RJ Melendez during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Monmouth's Myles Foster, left, works the ball against Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) and RJ Melendez during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Kansas City's Jevin Sullivan (33) tips the ball away from Illinois' RJ Melendez during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Quincy's Paul Zilinskas (0) advances the ball as Illinois' Connor Serven (2) and RJ Melendez defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Quincy's Malik Hardmon (15) shoots a free throw as Illinois' RJ Melendez looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' RJ Melendez walks down court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Francis Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 106-48. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' RJ Melendez celebrates after making the basket and drawing the foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Illinois guard RJ Melendez, left, dunks against Northwestern forward Robbie Beran during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) goes up to shoot against Northwestern guards Chase Audige, second from left, and Boo Buie, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois guard RJ Melendez, center, smiles as he celebrates with guard Brandin Podziemski, left, and guard Trent Frazier after Illinois defeated Northwestern 59-56 in an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) catches an inbounds pass as Northwestern's Pete Nance (22) and Boo Buie defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) advances the ball as referee Keith Kimble follows during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, right, and RJ Melendez sit on the bench as their team was losing to Houston with time running out during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Houston won 68-53 to advance to the Sweet 16. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Illinois' RJ Melendez dunks the ball during the second half of a college basketball game against Houston in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 20, 2022. A technical foul was called on the play and Houston won 68-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Illinois' RJ Melendez advances the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Quincy Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood, left, sends RJ Melendez (15) to check in during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Monmouth, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) picks up a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Quincy Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) tips the ball away from Kansas City's RayQuawndis Mitchell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Kansas City's RayQuawndis Mitchell (21) works the ball against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) and RJ Melendez during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Monmouth's Myles Foster, left, works the ball against Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) and RJ Melendez during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Kansas City's Jevin Sullivan (33) tips the ball away from Illinois' RJ Melendez during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Quincy's Malik Hardmon (15) boxes out Illinois' RJ Melendez during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Quincy's Paul Zilinskas (0) advances the ball as Illinois' Connor Serven (2) and RJ Melendez defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Quincy's Malik Hardmon (15) shoots a free throw as Illinois' RJ Melendez looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) shoots as Quincy's Orlando Thomas defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) dunks as Quincy's Paul Zilinskas defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' RJ Melendez shoots a free throw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Quincy, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' RJ Melendez gives autographs to fans before an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' RJ Melendez walks down court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Francis Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 106-48. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' RJ Melendez celebrates after making the basket and drawing the foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Illinois guard RJ Melendez, left, dunks against Northwestern forward Robbie Beran during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) goes up to shoot against Northwestern guards Chase Audige, second from left, and Boo Buie, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois guard RJ Melendez, center, smiles as he celebrates with guard Brandin Podziemski, left, and guard Trent Frazier after Illinois defeated Northwestern 59-56 in an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) catches an inbounds pass as Northwestern's Pete Nance (22) and Boo Buie defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' RJ Melendez, right, celebrates after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' RJ Melendez advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) advances the ball as referee Keith Kimble follows during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' RJ Melendez, left, drives against Michigan State's Gabe Brown during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Illinois' RJ Melendez looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, right, and RJ Melendez sit on the bench as their team was losing to Houston with time running out during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Houston won 68-53 to advance to the Sweet 16. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Illinois' RJ Melendez dunks the ball during the second half of a college basketball game against Houston in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 20, 2022. A technical foul was called on the play and Houston won 68-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Melendez shot the ball well last season off the bench, especially near the end of the season, and wasn’t concerned with the numbers from the first couple of games.
He started the season shooting 30% from the field in his first four games, but that’s balanced as this season’s sample size has gotten bigger with him scoring 25 points in the past two contests shooting 56%.
“It’s just keep grinding with the team every day in practice. We just go at it,” Melendez said. “I wouldn’t say it was a slump, it’s just playing as a team player and whenever my day comes, my day comes.”
The focus on rebounding was part of the reason for that improved shooting.
“I just emphasized on that and just by putting in a little bit more effort and by crashing the glass and getting those defensive rebounds, it opened up a little bit on the court," he said. "Just by putting in a little bit more effort, the game opened up a little bit more for me.”
Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) works the ball inside against Lindenwood's Remy Lemovou during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) lays the ball up as Lindenwood's Keenon Cole defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) tips the ball away from Lindenwood's Kevin Caldwell Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) lays the ball up as Lindenwood's Remy Lemovou (42) and Cam Burrell (5) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Sencire Harris tips the ball away from Lindenwood's Tommie Williams (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood reacts as an official makes a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lindenwood, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) grabs a rebound over Lindenwood's Brandon Trimble during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Skyy Clark (55) defends as Lindenwood's Jacob Tracey advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Lindenwood's Kevin Caldwell Jr. (11) dribbles as Illinois' Sencire Harris defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) works the ball inside against Lindenwood's Kevin Caldwell Jr. (11) and Remy Lemovou during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Lindenwood's Kevin Caldwell Jr. (11) works the ball inside against Illinois' Ty Rodgers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) looks to pass after securing a loose ball from teammate Jayden Epps (3) and Lindenwood's Jacob Tracey during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Lindenwood's Kevin Caldwell Jr. (11) dribbles against Illinois' Sencire Harris during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Lindenwood's Chris Childs (30) works the ball inside against Illinois' Skyy Clark during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Lindenwood's Tommie Williams (3) advances the ball as Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Lindenwood's Remy Lemovou jogs across the court between plays during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) advances the ball on a fast break during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lindenwood, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) looks to pass as Lindenwood's Cam Burrell defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Skyy Clark (55) looks to pass as Lindenwood's Brandon Trimble defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)