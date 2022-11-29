Illinois coach Brad Underwood praises RJ Melendez's response to one-on-one meeting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — After the Illini men's basketball team returned from Las Vegas, Brad Underwood wanted a response from RJ Melendez.

After Melendez had no defensive rebounds in games against Virginia and UCLA in Vegas, Underwood talked to him in his office and showed him 25-30 clips of plays emphasizing what he wanted from his sophomore wing.

Melendez responded, with a season-high four defensive rebounds and a career-high 17 points against Lindenwood on Friday.

"It was really good to see RJ get going," Underwood said. "He and I had a meeting, and he responded in a really, really good way. He just showed up and buckled down and worked and I thought he was aggressive and yet didn't force things."

Underwood had confidence that would be the case after seeing how Melendez practiced and handled their meeting, and Melendez will look to continue that form when the Illini host Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday.

"He handled it like a true champion," Underwood said. "Like a pro should. Like a guy who cares. And we know he's one of the best shooters in this league and can be one of the best players in this league."

Melendez shot the ball well last season off the bench, especially near the end of the season, and wasn’t concerned with the numbers from the first couple of games.

He started the season shooting 30% from the field in his first four games, but that’s balanced as this season’s sample size has gotten bigger with him scoring 25 points in the past two contests shooting 56%.

“It’s just keep grinding with the team every day in practice. We just go at it,” Melendez said. “I wouldn’t say it was a slump, it’s just playing as a team player and whenever my day comes, my day comes.”

The focus on rebounding was part of the reason for that improved shooting.