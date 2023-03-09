Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach Brad Underwood was asked about Kansas head coach Bill Self missing the Big 12 Conference tournament due to health issues.

"Well, it puts this in perspective really quick," Underwood said Thursday on the Illinois basketball radio broadcast. "Bill called yesterday. I missed his phone call. And he's a dear friend of all of us in Illini nation. The basketball fraternity is very small, and Bill and I have known each other since high school. Our thoughts and prayers are with he and his family. And it sounds like he's getting great medical care, and hopefully, he's back on the sideline sooner than later."

Kansas announced Thursday that Self was a patient at The University of Kansas Health System, and he would not coach in the 2023 Big 12 Conference tournament.

"He arrived at the emergency department last night and underwent a standard procedure that went well," a statement from the University of Kansas Health System said Thursday.

The statement also said, "Coach Self did not suffer a heart attack."

Self has been the Kansas head coach since the 2003-04 season. Before taking the Kansas job, Self was the Illinois head coach from 2000-03.

Illinois is scheduled to face Penn State in the Big Ten Conference tournament at 5:30 p.m. CT on Thursday.

No. 7 seed Illinois entered the Penn State game at 20-11 overall. Most recently, Purdue beat Illinois 76-71 on Sunday.

No. 10-seeded PSU came into the contest 19-12 overall. On Sunday, Penn State defeated Maryland 65-64.