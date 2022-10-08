Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Iowa Hawkeyes football video highlights, live updates, score

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini football teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Illinois leads Iowa 6-3 in the second quarter.

Illinois comes into the matchup 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Wisconsin 34-10 on Oct. 1.

Iowa enters the contest 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. On Oct. 1, Michigan beat Iowa 27-14.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Iowa's Spencer Petras 30-yard pass to Sam LaPorta

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras threw a 30-yard pass to tight end Sam LaPorta at the Illinois 7-yard line with 6:49 left in the first quarter.

Illini players warm up before facing Iowa

Members of the Illinois Fighting Illini football team warm up before facing the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito does some throwing drills.

Iowa players warm up before facing Illinois

Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team warm up at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois, before facing the Illini. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (No. 7) also does some throwing drills.

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Kirk Ferentz is the Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach.

