Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Nebraska football betting line, over/under, point spread

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Nebraska football teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Illinois, ranked No. 17 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the contest 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois beat Minnesota 26-14 on Oct. 15.

Nebraska enters the matchup 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten. On Oct. 15, Purdue defeated Nebraska 43-37.

Entering Saturday, Nebraska leads the all-time series 13-5-1 vs. Illinois.

Nebraska vs. Illinois football betting odds

As of 8:19 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Illinois is a 7.5-point favorite against Nebraska, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 50.5 points.

Illinois is -295 (bet $295 to win $100) to win outright, and Nebraska is +245 (bet $100 to win $245) to win outright.

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Mickey Joseph is the Nebraska Huskers football interim head coach.

