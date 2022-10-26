 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Nebraska football betting line, over/under, point spread

  • 0
Illinois Wisconsin Football

Illinois' Luke Zardzin (42) celebrates recovering a Wisconsin fumble with defensive back Peyton Vining during the second half on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis.

 Kayla Wolf, AP Photo

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Nebraska football teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT. 

Illinois, ranked No. 17 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the contest 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois beat Minnesota 26-14 on Oct. 15. 

Nebraska enters the matchup 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten. On Oct. 15, Purdue defeated Nebraska 43-37. 

Entering Saturday, Nebraska leads the all-time series 13-5-1 vs. Illinois. 

Nebraska vs. Illinois football betting odds

Nebraska Purdue Football

Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant (0) celebrates after a touchdown against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

As of 8:19 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Illinois is a 7.5-point favorite against Nebraska, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

The over/under is 50.5 points. 

Illinois is -295 (bet $295 to win $100) to win outright, and Nebraska is +245 (bet $100 to win $245) to win outright. 

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Mickey Joseph is the Nebraska Huskers football interim head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.

