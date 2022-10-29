Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Nebraska football video highlights, live updates, score

The Nebraska and Illinois Fighting Illini football teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Illinois leads Nebraska 23-9 in the fourth quarter.

Illinois, ranked No. 17 in The Associated Press poll, came into the contest 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois beat Minnesota 26-14 on Oct. 15.

Nebraska entered the matchup 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten. On Oct. 15, Purdue defeated Nebraska 43-37.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Illinois' Tommy DeVito touchdown pass to Chase Brown

Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to running back Chase Brown with 23 seconds left in the second quarter. After the Caleb Griffin extra point, Illinois led Nebraska 20-9.

Illinois' Sydney Brown interception

Illini defensive back Sydney Brown intercepted a pass by Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson at the Nebraska 48-yard line, and he returned it 37 yards to the Nebraska 11-yard line with 6:31 left in the second quarter.

Huskers' Casey Thompson 56-yard touchdown pass to Travis Vokolek

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Vokolek with 9:38 left in the second quarter. Illinois' Keith Randolph Jr. blocked the extra point, so Nebraska went ahead 9-6 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' Jartavius Martin interception

Illini defensive back Jartavius Martin intercepted a pass by Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson at the Illinois 17-yard line with 10:51 left in the first quarter.

Illinois' Tommy DeVito touchdown pass to Isaiah Williams

Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to receiver Isaiah Williams with 12:33 left in the first quarter. Fabrizio Pinton missed the extra point, so Illinois went up 6-0 vs. Nebraska.

Nebraska football players take the field

Members of the Nebraska Huskers football team prepare to take the field led by head coach Mickey Joseph.

Illini players warm up at Nebraska

Members of the Illinois Fighting Illini football team warm up before facing Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska. Receiver Isaiah Williams is shown catching a pass. Quarterback Art Sitkowski is shown throwing a pass.

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Mickey Joseph is the Nebraska Huskers football interim head coach.

