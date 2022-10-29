Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Nebraska football video highlights, live updates, score

Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) eludes Indiana defensive back Phillip Dunnam (15) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Illinois' Isaiah Williams (1) runs in a 46-yard reception for a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illini defensive back Sydney Brown intercepted a pass by Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson at the Nebraska 48-yard line, and he returned it 37 yards to the Nebraska 11-yard line with 6:31 left in the second quarter.
Huskers' Casey Thompson 56-yard touchdown pass to Travis Vokolek
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Vokolek with 9:38 left in the second quarter. Illinois' Keith Randolph Jr. blocked the extra point, so Nebraska went ahead 9-6 vs. Illinois.
Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to receiver Isaiah Williams with 12:33 left in the first quarter. Fabrizio Pinton missed the extra point, so Illinois went up 6-0 vs. Nebraska.
Members of the Illinois Fighting Illini football team warm up before facing Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska. Receiver Isaiah Williams is shown catching a pass. Quarterback Art Sitkowski is shown throwing a pass.
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek runs in a 56-yard reception for a touchdown against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois' Isaiah Williams (1) runs in a 46-yard reception for a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple, left, chats with quarterback Casey Thompson after he threw an interception against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois' Chase Brown (2) rushes as Nebraska's Myles Farmer (8) grabs him from behind during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska's Alante Brown, right, catches a pass ahead of Illinois' Jartavius Martin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska fans walk toward Memorial Stadium before their game against Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joesph high-fives Maxx Bahm during the Unity Walk before the game against Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday.
Hatcher Johnson, 6, of Kearney, climbs on rocks ahead of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska fans pose for a portrait with Herbie Husker next to the north stadium expansion on Saturday.
Nebraska fans cross Ninth Street before their game against Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Luke Reimer celebrates with Garrett Nelson after making a stop against Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Casey Thompson is tended to after being injured against Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Anthony Grant runs between Illinois' Tahveon Nicholson and Sydney Brown during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska mascot Herbie raises his fist before the Illinois vs. Nebraska game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois blocks an extra point attempt by Nebraska's Timmy Bleekrode during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) walks into the stadium before the Illinois game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s Chancellor Brewington is taken down after a big gain in the first quarter against Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Casey Thompson walks off the field with Mickey Joseph after being injured against Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Casey Thompson looks for a target against Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Luke Reimer takes down Illinois' Isaiah Williams during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph shakes hands with a fan before the Illinois game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Casey Thompson looks at his hand after being injured against Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) rushes against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) passes against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska Illinois’ Isaiah Williams scores on a 46-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter against Nebraska on Saturday.
Nebraska Isaac Gifford sacks Illinois' Tommy DeVito in the second quarter on Saturday.
Illinois’ Sydney Brown catches an interception during their game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
Illinois’ Sydney Brown tackles Nebraska's Anthony Grant in the second quarter on Saturday.
Nebraska takes the field against Illinois on Saturday.
Illinois' Isaiah Williams (1) runs in a 46-yard reception for a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)