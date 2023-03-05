The Purdue and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Sunday, March 5 in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Purdue leads Illinois 57-44 with 12:20 left in the second half.

Purdue, ranked No. 5 in The Associated Press poll, entered the matchup 25-5 overall and 14-5 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Purdue beat Wisconsin 63-61 on Thursday.

Illinois came into the contest 20-10 overall and 11-8 in the Big Ten. On Thursday, Illinois defeated Michigan 91-87 in double overtime.

Purdue's Braden Smith 3-pointer

Purdue guard Braden Smith hit a 3-pointer with 2:09 left in the first half. Smith's basket put Purdue up 40-23 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins drives for floater

Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins drove from the wing and hit a floater in the lane with 10:19 left in the first half. Hawkins' basket cut the Purdue lead to 23-15 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' Sencire Harris 3-pointer

Fighting Illini guard Sencire Harris hit a 3-pointer near the top of the key with 12:29 left in the first half. Harris' basket cut the Purdue lead to 21-13 vs. Illinois.

Purdue's Brandon Newman 3-pointer

Purdue guard Brandon Newman hit a left-wing 3-pointer on an assist from Fletcher Loyer with 17:01 left in the first half. Newman's basket put Purdue up 11-0 vs. Illinois.

Purdue's Brandon Newman steal, layup

Purdue guard Brandon Newman stole the ball from Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. and took it for a layup with 19:22 left in the first half. Newman's basket put Purdue up 4-0 vs. Illinois.

Close 1 of 12 Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) shoots between Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer (2) and guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) drives around Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) attempts a pass under Purdue guard Brandon Newman (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Purdue head coach Matt Painter gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) has his shot blocked by Purdue forward Caleb Furst (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Illinois forward Matthew Mayer (24) drives on Purdue guard Ethan Morton (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) drives on Purdue guard Brandon Newman (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) drives on Purdue center Zach Edey (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) makes a pass around Purdue forward Mason Gillis (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) looks to shoot around Purdue center Zach Edey (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) shoots over Purdue center Zach Edey (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates after a basket against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Matt Painter is the Purdue men's basketball head coach.

