Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Purdue football score, video highlights, live updates

Fighting Illini defensive back Tyler Strain intercepted a pass by Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell with 1:41 left in the first quarter. Strain intercepted the pass at the Illinois 37-yard line, and he returned it 16 yards to the Purdue 47-yard line.
Purdue tight end Payne Durham hurdled an Illinois defender after a reception, and Durham gained 26 yards on the play for a Purdue first down at the Illinois 45-yard line with 7:21 left in the first quarter.
Fighting Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito threw a 33-yard pass to receiver Brian Hightower for a first town with 9:51 left in the first quarter. Hightower's reception gave Illinois a first down at the Purdue 35-yard line.
Purdue's Aidan O'Connell arrives at Memorial Stadium
Purdue running back Devin Mockobee carries the ball as Illinois defensive back Kendall Smith defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Purdue defensive tackle Prince James Boyd Jr., left, and Mo Omonode tackle Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito for a loss during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Purdue running back Devin Mockobee stretches out over the goal line for a touchdown as Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Purdue running back Devin Mockobee runs away from Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball past a block from teammate Brian Hightower asPurdue cornerback Cory Trice makes the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower catches a pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito as Purdue defensive back Reese Taylor defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois tight end Tip Reiman advances the ball off a pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito as Purdue safety Sanoussi Kane makes the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas tackles Purdue running back Devin Mockobee during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
An Illinois fan keeps warm in the winter-like temperatures during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Illinois and Purdue Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A look at Illinois vs. Purdue football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022
Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Purdue football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Jeff Brohm is the Purdue football head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) runs with the ball against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)