Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Purdue football score, video highlights, live updates

The Purdue and Illinois Fighting Illini football teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Illinois and Purdue are tied 14-14 in the third quarter.

Illinois, ranked No. 21 in The Associated Press poll, entered the matchup 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Michigan State beat Illinois 23-15 on Nov. 5.

Purdue came into the contest 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. On Nov. 5, Iowa defeated Purdue 24-3.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Illinois' Chase Brown touchdown No. 2

Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown ran 8 yards for a touchdown vs. Purdue with 4:33 left in the second quarter. After the Caleb Grffin extra point, Illinois led Purdue 14-7.

Illinois' Tyler Strain interception

Fighting Illini defensive back Tyler Strain intercepted a pass by Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell with 1:41 left in the first quarter. Strain intercepted the pass at the Illinois 37-yard line, and he returned it 16 yards to the Purdue 47-yard line.

Purdue's Payne Durham hurdles Illinois defender

Purdue tight end Payne Durham hurdled an Illinois defender after a reception, and Durham gained 26 yards on the play for a Purdue first down at the Illinois 45-yard line with 7:21 left in the first quarter.

Illinois' Chase Brown touchdown run

Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown ran 2 yards for a touchdown with 8:07 left in the first quarter. With the Caleb Griffin extra point, Illinois went up 7-0 vs. Purdue.

Illinois' Tommy DeVito 33-yard pass to Brian Hightower

Fighting Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito threw a 33-yard pass to receiver Brian Hightower for a first town with 9:51 left in the first quarter. Hightower's reception gave Illinois a first down at the Purdue 35-yard line.

Purdue's Aidan O'Connell arrives at Memorial Stadium

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell walks into Illinois' Memorial Stadium on Saturday morning.

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Jeff Brohm is the Purdue football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.