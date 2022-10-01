Illinois football beats Wisconsin in Bret Bielema's return to Madison

By Anderson Kimball
Decatur (Ill.) Herald & Review
MADISON, Wisc. — Bret Bielema entered Camp Randall to a small chorus of boos, but his team left with the last laugh.
In his return to Wisconsin for the first time after leaving the Badgers in 2012, he led Illinois to its first win in Madison in 20 years.
"I don't ever make it about what that moment is for me I make it about us," Bielema said. "It's about Illinois football. … It's a big deal. Believe me, it's a big deal. I know what's in my heart. I know what's in my background, in my history. But to appreciate and enjoy this moment is really all I'm about right now."
Running back Chase Brown gave the Wisconsin crowd a goodbye wave after his third-quarter touchdown run. The Wisconsin student section cleared out soon after in a runaway victory in which Illinois won 34-10 behind 27 unanswered points.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) talks to running back Isaac Guerendo (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin cornerback Jay Shaw (1) interferes with a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo (20) scores a touchdown under coverage by Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) goes up for a pass under coverage by Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Illinois tight end Michael Marchese (42) recovers the ball following a Wisconsin fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Illinois' Luke Zardzin (42) celebrates recovering a Wisconsin fumble with defensive back Peyton Vining (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) runs the ball against Illinois Kenenna Odeluga (39) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against Wisconsin defensive end James Thompson Jr. (90) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) is sacked by Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) and teammate Jer'Zhan Newton (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
A look at Illinois vs. Wisconsin Badgers football on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wisconsin Badgers football in Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
1 of 17
Kayla Wolf
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema watches before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Kayla Wolf
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Kayla Wolf
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) runs the ball against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Kayla Wolf
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) talks to running back Isaac Guerendo (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Kayla Wolf
Wisconsin cornerback Jay Shaw (1) interferes with a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Kayla Wolf
Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Kayla Wolf
Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo (20) scores a touchdown under coverage by Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Kayla Wolf
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against Wisconsin during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Kayla Wolf
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) goes up for a pass under coverage by Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Kayla Wolf
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass against Illinois during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Kayla Wolf
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema walks off the field following a 34-10 win over Wisconsin in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Kayla Wolf
Illinois tight end Michael Marchese (42) recovers the ball following a Wisconsin fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Kayla Wolf
Illinois' Luke Zardzin (42) celebrates recovering a Wisconsin fumble with defensive back Peyton Vining (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Kayla Wolf
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) runs the ball against Illinois Kenenna Odeluga (39) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Kayla Wolf
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against Wisconsin defensive end James Thompson Jr. (90) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Kayla Wolf
Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin (5) kicks a field goal against Wisconsin during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Kayla Wolf
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) is sacked by Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) and teammate Jer'Zhan Newton (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
The Illinois defense held star Badgers back Braelon Allen to two yards. It allowed just 68 yards after halftime and after a shaky first couple of drives adjusted to take control of the game. Its turnovers were what got momentum moving for an offense that put the game out of reach.
Wisconsin got on the board first with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Graham Mertz to Isaac Guerendo on third down. Guerendo, a running back, was split wide, which caused miscommunication and late coverage that he beat down the sideline to put the Badgers up 7-0 with 11:15 left in the first.
Illinois got both of its first-half scores off turnovers. The pass defense gave up some space early — Mertz started 7-for-8 for 98 yards in the first — but an interception by Kendall Smith set up the Illini in Wisconsin territory before a DeVito rushing score with 4:30 left in the first.
That run was set up by a pass interference call on Wisconsin drawn by Brian Hightower on a fourth-and-goal pass that was incomplete. It gave Illinois a fresh set of downs and DeVito got in the end zone on the next play to tie it at seven late in the first.
Wisconsin kicked a field goal to go up 10-7 early in the second before pressure forced Mertz to throw the ball away and right into the arms of Taz Nicholson. It was Nicholson’s first career pick to give Illinois the ball just inside midfield.
A similar offensive formula for the Illini followed. They got the ball in the red zone and on a fourth-and-1 from the Wisconsin 5-yard line; DeVito drew the defense offsides. That started a chain of four straight plays with penalties, with an illegal man downfield and illegal formation penalty before Pat Bryant drew a pass interference call.
DeVito got his second rushing score of the day two plays later on a quarterback sneak to put Illinois up 14-10 with 7:35 left in the second. That was Illinois’ first lead at Camp Randall since 2014 and one the team took into the break.
"He had to go three inches, but they were a good three inches," Bielema said on DeVito's three goal-line scores. "I think we saw some things that we wanted to be able to try to do. But you know, Tommy's ball security, his demeanor and his understanding of the game I think is really good."
The turnovers by the secondary paired with a run defense that held Allen without a yard in the first half set the stage for a 21-10 lead by the Illini when DeVito punctuated the first drive of the second half with a third 1-yard rushing score.
That 10-play, 75-yard drive was the best one of the day to that point, with Michael Marchese recovering a Wisconsin fumble on the ensuing kickoff.
That set up a 44-yard field goal by Caleb Griffin, who was limited due to injury and didn’t handle kickoff duties, to stretch the lead to 14 with 9:03 left in the third.
Brown’s touchdown minutes later put the Illini up 31-10 — his goodbye wave signaling the Illini would leave with what had become a statement win for the team during Bielema’s tenure.
"I knew something big was about to happen," Brown said.
Griffin added another field goal, and the team coasted the rest of the way behind a defense that allowed zero first downs in the third quarter.
Illinois now is in a prime position to qualify for a bowl for the first time since 2019. This year’s 4-1 start is the best since 2015. Bielema left victorious in his return to his first-ever head coaching stop and Illinois heads back to Champaign before it hosts Iowa at 6:30 p.m next Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
"I'm sure he wouldn't want this game to turn out any other way," Brown said.
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) runs the ball against Illinois Kenenna Odeluga (39) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)