Illinois football beats Wisconsin in Bret Bielema's return to Madison

MADISON, Wisc. — Bret Bielema entered Camp Randall to a small chorus of boos, but his team left with the last laugh.

In his return to Wisconsin for the first time after leaving the Badgers in 2012, he led Illinois to its first win in Madison in 20 years.

"I don't ever make it about what that moment is for me I make it about us," Bielema said. "It's about Illinois football. … It's a big deal. Believe me, it's a big deal. I know what's in my heart. I know what's in my background, in my history. But to appreciate and enjoy this moment is really all I'm about right now."

Running back Chase Brown gave the Wisconsin crowd a goodbye wave after his third-quarter touchdown run. The Wisconsin student section cleared out soon after in a runaway victory in which Illinois won 34-10 behind 27 unanswered points.

"It doesn't feel like an upset," Brown said. "We came here expecting to win. ... The fact we're able to do it here for the first time in 20 years is really special."

Tommy DeVito ran for three scores with 163 yards passing. Brown finished with 118 yards, his sixth-straight 100-yard game, and a score.

The Illinois defense held star Badgers back Braelon Allen to two yards. It allowed just 68 yards after halftime and after a shaky first couple of drives adjusted to take control of the game. Its turnovers were what got momentum moving for an offense that put the game out of reach.

Wisconsin got on the board first with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Graham Mertz to Isaac Guerendo on third down. Guerendo, a running back, was split wide, which caused miscommunication and late coverage that he beat down the sideline to put the Badgers up 7-0 with 11:15 left in the first.

Illinois got both of its first-half scores off turnovers. The pass defense gave up some space early — Mertz started 7-for-8 for 98 yards in the first — but an interception by Kendall Smith set up the Illini in Wisconsin territory before a DeVito rushing score with 4:30 left in the first.

That run was set up by a pass interference call on Wisconsin drawn by Brian Hightower on a fourth-and-goal pass that was incomplete. It gave Illinois a fresh set of downs and DeVito got in the end zone on the next play to tie it at seven late in the first.

Wisconsin kicked a field goal to go up 10-7 early in the second before pressure forced Mertz to throw the ball away and right into the arms of Taz Nicholson. It was Nicholson’s first career pick to give Illinois the ball just inside midfield.

A similar offensive formula for the Illini followed. They got the ball in the red zone and on a fourth-and-1 from the Wisconsin 5-yard line; DeVito drew the defense offsides. That started a chain of four straight plays with penalties, with an illegal man downfield and illegal formation penalty before Pat Bryant drew a pass interference call.

DeVito got his second rushing score of the day two plays later on a quarterback sneak to put Illinois up 14-10 with 7:35 left in the second. That was Illinois’ first lead at Camp Randall since 2014 and one the team took into the break.

"He had to go three inches, but they were a good three inches," Bielema said on DeVito's three goal-line scores. "I think we saw some things that we wanted to be able to try to do. But you know, Tommy's ball security, his demeanor and his understanding of the game I think is really good."

The turnovers by the secondary paired with a run defense that held Allen without a yard in the first half set the stage for a 21-10 lead by the Illini when DeVito punctuated the first drive of the second half with a third 1-yard rushing score.

That 10-play, 75-yard drive was the best one of the day to that point, with Michael Marchese recovering a Wisconsin fumble on the ensuing kickoff.

That set up a 44-yard field goal by Caleb Griffin, who was limited due to injury and didn’t handle kickoff duties, to stretch the lead to 14 with 9:03 left in the third.

Brown’s touchdown minutes later put the Illini up 31-10 — his goodbye wave signaling the Illini would leave with what had become a statement win for the team during Bielema’s tenure.

"I knew something big was about to happen," Brown said.

Griffin added another field goal, and the team coasted the rest of the way behind a defense that allowed zero first downs in the third quarter.

Illinois now is in a prime position to qualify for a bowl for the first time since 2019. This year’s 4-1 start is the best since 2015. Bielema left victorious in his return to his first-ever head coaching stop and Illinois heads back to Champaign before it hosts Iowa at 6:30 p.m next Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

"I'm sure he wouldn't want this game to turn out any other way," Brown said.