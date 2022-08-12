Illinois football betting odds to win Big Ten, national championship in 2022

The Illinois Fighting Illini football program has won five college football national championships, but the most recent national title came more than 70 years ago in 1951.

Illinois' last Big Ten Conference title was a little more recent in 2001.

However long it's been since they hoisted serious hardware in Champaign, you can still wager that the Illini will win it all in 2022.

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is entering his second season leading the program. The Illini are coming off a season that they went 5-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten.

2022 Illinois football season over/under win total

As of 7 p.m. CT on Aug. 12, the over/under for Illinois' win total in 2022 is 4.5 games, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The betting line on Illinois winning over 4.5 games is -125 (bet $125 to win $100).

The betting line for Illinois to win under 4.5 games is +105 (bet $100 to win $105).

Illinois' over/under for Big Ten wins is 2.5 games. The line is -105 for the over and -125 for the under.

Illinois football betting odds to win 2022 Big Ten Championship

As of 7:05 p.m. CT on Aug. 12, Illinois is +15000 (bet $100 to win $15,000) to win the 2022 Big Ten Conference football championship, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The shortest odds belong to Ohio State, which is -215 (bet $215 to win $100) to win the Big Ten this season. Michigan is next at +600 (bet $100 to win $600).

Illinois has the same odds as Maryland at +15000. The three teams with longer odds than Illinois and Maryland are Indiana (+30000), Northwestern (+40000), and Rutgers (+50000).

The Fighting Illini's odds to win the Big Ten West Division are +2800 (bet $100 to win $2,800). Wisconsin has the shortest odds to win the Big Ten West at +190 (bet $100 to win $190).

Illinois football betting odds to win 2022-23 CFP national championship

As of 7:10 p.m. CT on Aug. 12, Illinois is +60000 (bet $100 to win $60,000) to win the 2022-23 College Football Playoff national championship game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Illinois has the same national title odds as Air Force, San Diego State, SMU and Stanford. There are 59 teams with shorter odds than the Illini.

Alabama has the shortest odds to win the 2022-23 CFP national championship at +175 (bet $100 to win $175).

The 2022-23 CFP national championship is scheduled to take place Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.