Illinois football coach Bret Bielema travels to coach at Michigan a day after mom's death

Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema traveled with the Illini team Friday for its game at Michigan, according to Illinois broadcaster Scott Beatty on Friday's Illinois men's basketball radio broadcast.

This comes a day after Bielema's mother, Marilyn Bielema, died on Thursday.

On Friday morning, Bret Bielema tweeted, "Two different times and places that are alive in my mind. One of the last pics with my daughters and the other as I stand looking at an amazing mom who always put everyone else first. Those that knew her know what she was to my family and our community. Love you mom."

Beatty said that Marilyn Bielema died unexpectedly.

The Illinois vs. Michigan football game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

According to an obituary from SaukValley.com, Marilyn L. Bielema was 83 years old. It says she died at Genesis Medical Center in Silvis, Illinois. For 25 years, she was the director of the Morrison Community Day Care in Morrison, Illinois.

She is survived by her husband, Arnie; her daughter, Brandi Cooper; and three sons Bart Bielema, Barry Bielema and Bret Bielema. Arnie and Marilyn Bielema were married on July 1, 1960.

"That's a loss that every person walking on this planet can feel," said Deon Thomas, Illinois men's basketball analyst during Friday's radio pregame. "I mean, you only get one mother, you know. They're the ones to bring you into this world. I'm blessed to have mine sitting in the stands here and spend some time with her. So you're right, my heart goes out to coach B and his family. ... Hearts have to be heavy, and hopefully, he'll be able to make it through this and be able to get back and be with his family and comfort them."

