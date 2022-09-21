Illinois football looks to avoid Northwestern-like upset vs. Chattanooga

By Anderson Kimball
Decatur (Ill.) Herald & Review
CHAMPAIGN — If the Illini haven’t been warned about "buy games" against FCS opponents, then they got one last weekend.
Northwestern paid Southern Illinois $550,000 to play last weekend as a cupcake out-of-conference game. The only problem was the Salukis upset the Wildcats 31-24.
Illinois (2-1) hosts Chattanooga (3-0) on Thursday in a similar matchup.
“Obviously, that’s an easy one to kind of serve up that it happens but I don’t coach Northwestern and don’t worry about Northwestern except one game out of the year,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “It is a constant reminder, and not just FCS, anybody can get anybody on any given football (game) right now in the world that we’re living in with (the) portal and guys playing at a higher level.”
Non-conference college football often puts up these kinds of upsets in buy games. Appalachian State earned $1.5 million to come and upset ranked Texas A&M this season as well.
Illinois paid a little over $1 million to play UTSA last season, and it got an introduction to its offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. and a 37-30 loss for its financial contribution to the Roadrunners athletic department.
Safe to say the Illini are on high alert for their final non-conference game. The Mocs are the 10th-ranked team in FCS and have put up at least 30 points in each contest. Chattanooga also gave Illinois all it could handle on the basketball court last March in the first round of the NCAA Tournament with the No. 4-seeded Illini avoiding an upset to the 13-seed Mocs with late free throws.
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois. Alex Palczewski (No. 63) prepares to block on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) celebrates with tight end Michael Marchese (42) after Marchese' s touchdown reception from quarterback Tommy DeVito during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown, left, forces Virginia's Billy Kemp IV to fumble a punt return during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois recovered the fumble for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown, left, and Virginia's Billy Kemp IV watch Kemp's punt return fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois recovered the fumble for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive back Matthew Bailey recovers a punt return fumble by Virginia's Billy Kemp IV in the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois tight end Tip Reiman catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. sacks Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia's Fentrell Cypress II recovers and advances Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant's goal line fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Virginia recovered the Bryant fumble in the end zone. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia safety Jonas Sanker, left, strips the ball from Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant at the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Virginia recovered the Bryant fumble in the end zone. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia safety Jonas Sanker, right, begins to strip the ball from Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant near the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Virginia recovered the Bryant fumble in the end zone. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia quarterback Jay Woolfolk rolls out during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia quarterback Jay Woolfolk directs a receiver downfield as he rolls out during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Reggie Love III carries the ball and is tackled by Virginia's Nick Jackson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia head coach Tony Elliott gestures on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois place kicker Caleb Griffin hits a field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. Josh Kreutz (No. 64) and Tip Reiman (No. 89) block on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Virginia's Lavel Davis Jr., during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Brent Bielema, center, looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr., leads his teammates in singing the school's alma mater after an NCAA college football game against Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Brent Bielema, right, talks with Virginia head coach Tony Elliott after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive back Matthew Bailey (2) sings the school's alma mater with teammates Griffin Moore (43) and James Kreutz after an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
“The outside world views things differently than people in the building,” Bielema said. “I don’t even know if our guys would say FCS. I know I haven’t said it. I think the part that we have to install, and I said it from our opening game against Wyoming and have said it every game since then to get going into this week: We respect all, fear none. We’re going to play UT-Chattanooga, which everybody is going to point out — from the outside world — that is an FCS.”
The Mocs return 15 starters from last year’s team. Guard Cole Strange was drafted from last year's team in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.
“They have players at literally every position,” Bielema said. “They’ve won football games and they’re very well thought of and respected, especially in this building.”
Those Mocs were 6-5 in 2021 but also pushed a Kentucky team that ended up winning 10 games to the brink. Chattanooga led in the fourth quarter before a couple of late scores turned the tide.
Big Ten Media Days Football
Darron Cummings
Illinois running back Chase Brown talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Western Michigan running back Chase Brown (28) runs up against the BYU defense on the goal line during the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Western Michigan running back Chase Brown (28) runs with the ball on a kick return against BYU in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Western Michigan running back Chase Brown (28) runs with the ball against BYU in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Western Michigan running back Chase Brown (28) runs with the ball against BYU in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) looks to elide Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton (55) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Illinois running back Chase Brown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-14. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball past the block of offensive lineman Doug Kramer during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries the ball against Minnesota during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 14-6. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 14-6. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) walks on the field during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 14-6. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) walks on the field during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 14-6. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
“They certainly gave Kentucky a very strong test and game and were in it for the length of the game,” Lunney said. “I was very impressed with the way they played Kentucky last year at Kentucky. A lot of them are back. They’ve got experience in that environment. We’ll have a similar environment. We can certainly expect their best, whatever that looks like. We certainly would expect their best shot on Thursday.”
Illinois has the NCAA’s leading rusher in Chase Brown and a defense that has rounded into form over the past couple of weeks, so it will be a clear favorite. This week will be a chance to see if an offense that is 114th in turnovers lost can right that ship and combine its movement of the football with consistent scoring drives.
It’s also a time where Illinois can avoid a rash of upsets or scares other teams have faced, and instead get a little bang for its buy-game buck.
"This is going to be a big game,” defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “Any time you’re playing up a conference, we’re going to get their best shot. If we’re doing what we’re supposed to do then we’ll give them ours as well. It should be a fun, competitive game Thursday night.”
Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball