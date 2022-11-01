 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois football makes debut in 2022 College Football Playoff committee top 25 rankings

Illinois Nebraska Football

Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin (5) celebrates with Illinois offensive lineman Jordyn Slaughter (66) after making a field goal against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

 Rebecca S. Gratz

The College Football Playoff committee released its first top-25 rankings of the 2022 season on Tuesday night. 

Illinois football was ranked No. 16 by the CFP committee. 

The Illinois Fighting Illini are ranked No. 14 in the current Associated Press poll.

Tennessee received the No. 1 ranking from the CFP committee. The rest of the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, and No. 4 Clemson.

Illinois is off to a hot start at 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten Conference. Most recently, Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9 on Saturday. 

The Illini are scheduled to return to action at home against Michigan State at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. 

