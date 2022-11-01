Illinois football makes debut in 2022 College Football Playoff committee top 25 rankings

The College Football Playoff committee released its first top-25 rankings of the 2022 season on Tuesday night.

Illinois football was ranked No. 16 by the CFP committee.

The Illinois Fighting Illini are ranked No. 14 in the current Associated Press poll.

Tennessee received the No. 1 ranking from the CFP committee. The rest of the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, and No. 4 Clemson.

Illinois is off to a hot start at 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten Conference. Most recently, Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9 on Saturday.