Illinois football win total predictions by ESPN's 'Stanford Steve & The Bear'

ESPN gambling experts "Stanford" Steve Coughlin and Chris "The Bear" Fallica discussed Big Ten Conference college football win totals on their podcast "Stanford Steve & The Bear."

As of Aug. 19, the Illinois Fighting Illini football season win total over/under is 4.5 wins, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Illinois is scheduled to open the season at home against Wyoming on Saturday, Aug. 27. The Fighting Illini finished the 2021 season at 5-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten.

Bret Bielema is the Illinois football head coach. He took over the program ahead of the 2021 season.

"Stanford Steve & The Bear" pick Illinois football win total

"Stanford" Steve Coughlin picked Illinois football to win over 4.5 games.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica picked Illinois football to win over 4.5 games.

"We're, obviously, huge Bielema fans," Coughlin said. "I'll let you go here with your thoughts on the Illini."

"When I was doing the dive on this team, I don't think people out there that may not have watched a bunch — defensively they weren't bad last year," Fallica said. "They played pretty well defensively. Obviously, had all the problems on the offensive side of the ball. You bring in Barry Lunney as coordinator."

Illinois hired Barry Lunney Jr. as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in January. Prior to Illinois, Lunney was the UTSA offensive coordinator from 2020-21, and he was an Arkansas assistant coach from 2013-19.

The Illini also added quarterback transfer Tommy DeVito, who was at Syracuse from 2017-21.

"Tommy DeVito, the quarterback who a couple years ago at Syracuse had a pretty good year," Fallica said. "We saw how bad Syracuse was on offense last year without him. I think this is a team — they've got a couple of guys at running back who can — it feels like the Bielema-type fix of the offense he had at Wisconsin, the offense he had at Arkansas where they're going to want to control the line of scrimmage. ... I like this Illinois team. I would go over the win total."

Fallica said he would also bet Illinois to cover a 10-point spread in Week 0 against Wyoming.

"Just a couple things on why I love Illinois here," Coughlin said. "First off, Bielema's quote this offseason — I didn't come here to win five games — coach, I've got a note for you. All I need you to do is win five games, and I'll be happy. I got your back."

Coughlin pointed out that Illinois beat two ranked teams in 2021 and four of its losses came by single digits.

"You mention the struggles on offense," Coughlin said. "They only averaged 20 points. They bring in Barry Lunney. ... Chase Brown the running back is a stud — multiple 200-yard games last year, ran for over 1,000 (yards). Got a good tight end in Luke Ford. I'm fired up for this team this year. I love how the schedule shakes out. I think they got a chance to be 4-0 as they go to Madison (Wisconsin). That would be phenomenal. And you get an Iowa and a Minnesota at home, so I really, really like. ... Works cut out for them, but I think the foundation there is real and I'm a believer in Bert. I love Illinois over 4.5 (wins)."

That was the end of their initial discussion about Illinois until revisiting the Illini while discussing Minnesota later in the podcast.

"After the obvious of Ohio State, I think Minnesota and Illinois are the two teams that I am highest on," Fallica said.

Coughlin has been with ESPN since 2004. Fallica has been with ESPN since 1995.

