Illinois football's Devon Witherspoon makes it into elite defensive back group

By Anderson Kimball
Decatur (Ill.) Herald & Review
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s best defensive back.
Witherspoon has 20 tackles, one interception and 11 passes defended through seven games this season. Witherspoon leads the Big Ten and is second in the nation in passes defended. He’s one of three semifinalists from the Big Ten with Ohio State’s Lathan Ransom and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr.
“To have that small of a list right now is a pretty big accomplishment for a guy who probably didn’t have a lot of preseason hype, but based off the production and the way we’re playing is another great indicator of a lot of good things going on in our building,” Illini coach Bret Bielema said.
Illinois having players like Witherspoon on watch lists also has the byproduct of those players possibly leaving once they’re eligible for the NFL Draft.
Witherspoon has been put in a number of mock drafts as a second-round pick and is No. 10 in a CBS mock draft from Wednesday.
Illinois has had Chase Brown, Johnny Newton and Alex Palczewski named to midseason awards lists, with others either running out of eligibility this season or receiving possible NFL Draft consideration.
“We have a certain number of guys who are playing extremely well who may have the opportunity to play in the NFL quicker than maybe others had expected,” Bielema said. “Because of that, that’s opened up the door that we’re probably going to have a few more roster spots than we were normally planning on.”
The Illini have picked up three commits in the 2023 class in the past four days and have offered some more players in that class to prepare for more players leaving.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin won 24-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, right, watches his players walk off the field including quarterback Brandon Peters after the team's 20-14 loss to Rutgers in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema argues a call with an official against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Illinois defeated Penn State 20-18 in the ninth overtime. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
University of Illinois head coach Bret Bielema speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 30-22. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, speaks with defensive line coach Bret Bielema on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema shouts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. Florida became the first Power Five program this season to make a coaching, but several more enter the last month of the season faced with what could be a hard choice. Arkansas has a record of 3-5. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas coach Bret Bielema reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. The Razorbacks host No. 17 Mississippi State on Saturday. It’s the first of two games to end the regular season Arkansas needs to win to ensure a fourth straight bowl game. It could also be a must-win game for fifth-year coach Bielema to ensure his future at the school. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
Bielema remembers losing a couple of key players before his last season at Arkansas.
“One of the things I kind of evaluated after my tenure there was I lost three guys to the draft a year earlier than I thought,” Bielema said. “When you start talking about a roster that had good players, you expect those good players to finish or ... I understand leaving early for a second-round or first-round grade, but I had some guys leave who didn’t leave in that capacity.
"Now you’re short-handed and you’re expecting one of your best players to be coming back at a position he’s no longer there at. That has an effect on your team. You can’t replace that.”
With the Illini, Bielema has backup plans in place for when the roster goes through some postseason changes.
“I’ve been better prepared for that moment, to be quite honest,” Bielema said. “This last week I probably went through our roster management, myself and (executive director of personnel and recruiting) Pat Embleton, and then (Sunday night) with our staff for two hours about not just what we have on our roster right now but what we project to have and if we don’t have those same projections what our course of action is. We’re just a much better prepared organization.”
Josh McCray expected to play vs. Nebraska
Bielema said he expects running back Josh McCray to play against Nebraska, though he mentioned it wasn't a guarantee.
He would be the second back behind Chase Brown, the nation's leading rusher, and would spell him with limited snaps.
"When we were coming back from this we’ve been very guided about how much we’ve let him do and where we’re at," Bielema said. "We practiced a little bit (Sunday), but a lot of what we see on Saturday will be a byproduct of what we see (Tuesday), Wednesday and Thursday to get to Saturday.”
Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Virginia's Lavel Davis Jr., during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Sept. 10 in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3.
Illinois running back Chase Brown celebrates his touchdown off a pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Minnesota, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)