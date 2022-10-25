Illinois football's Devon Witherspoon makes it into elite defensive back group

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s best defensive back.

Witherspoon has 20 tackles, one interception and 11 passes defended through seven games this season. Witherspoon leads the Big Ten and is second in the nation in passes defended. He’s one of three semifinalists from the Big Ten with Ohio State’s Lathan Ransom and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr.

“To have that small of a list right now is a pretty big accomplishment for a guy who probably didn’t have a lot of preseason hype, but based off the production and the way we’re playing is another great indicator of a lot of good things going on in our building,” Illini coach Bret Bielema said.

Illinois success may lead to NFL Draft departures

Illinois having players like Witherspoon on watch lists also has the byproduct of those players possibly leaving once they’re eligible for the NFL Draft.

Witherspoon has been put in a number of mock drafts as a second-round pick and is No. 10 in a CBS mock draft from Wednesday.

Illinois has had Chase Brown, Johnny Newton and Alex Palczewski named to midseason awards lists, with others either running out of eligibility this season or receiving possible NFL Draft consideration.

“We have a certain number of guys who are playing extremely well who may have the opportunity to play in the NFL quicker than maybe others had expected,” Bielema said. “Because of that, that’s opened up the door that we’re probably going to have a few more roster spots than we were normally planning on.”

The Illini have picked up three commits in the 2023 class in the past four days and have offered some more players in that class to prepare for more players leaving.

Bielema remembers losing a couple of key players before his last season at Arkansas.

“One of the things I kind of evaluated after my tenure there was I lost three guys to the draft a year earlier than I thought,” Bielema said. “When you start talking about a roster that had good players, you expect those good players to finish or ... I understand leaving early for a second-round or first-round grade, but I had some guys leave who didn’t leave in that capacity.

"Now you’re short-handed and you’re expecting one of your best players to be coming back at a position he’s no longer there at. That has an effect on your team. You can’t replace that.”

With the Illini, Bielema has backup plans in place for when the roster goes through some postseason changes.

“I’ve been better prepared for that moment, to be quite honest,” Bielema said. “This last week I probably went through our roster management, myself and (executive director of personnel and recruiting) Pat Embleton, and then (Sunday night) with our staff for two hours about not just what we have on our roster right now but what we project to have and if we don’t have those same projections what our course of action is. We’re just a much better prepared organization.”

Josh McCray expected to play vs. Nebraska

Bielema said he expects running back Josh McCray to play against Nebraska, though he mentioned it wasn't a guarantee.

He would be the second back behind Chase Brown, the nation's leading rusher, and would spell him with limited snaps.

"When we were coming back from this we’ve been very guided about how much we’ve let him do and where we’re at," Bielema said. "We practiced a little bit (Sunday), but a lot of what we see on Saturday will be a byproduct of what we see (Tuesday), Wednesday and Thursday to get to Saturday.”