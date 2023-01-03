Illinois football's resurgent season filled with close losses, on edge of 'bigger things'

TAMPA — When the Illinois football team left the field at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, there was a familiar feeling.

In the midst of a resurgent season, Illinois let another close game slip away. It fell late to Mississippi State in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl despite not trailing until the Bulldogs drove down the field late to take a 13-10 lead with four seconds left.

A scoop and score on the last-gasp play made it 19-10 in favor of the Bulldogs, and that made this the largest margin of defeat for the Illini this season. That close call followed four regular season losses that were each by one score. In two of those games, late losses to Indiana and Michigan, Illinois led in the final 30 seconds.

Illinois (8-5) had its highest win total since 2007, but with all of its losses coming in games that weren’t decided until the final minutes, the team also is wondering what could have been.

“This is the season that we did a lot of really good things," Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema said. "I think it's good to be disappointed in the end. To know how close we were to doing some even bigger things."

This season, Illinois had a winning conference record for the first time in 15 years and took a step forward on both sides of the ball. It finished the year with the nation’s top scoring defense and the offense featured Heisman candidate Chase Brown at running back, while its passing game left the cellar of the Big Ten.

The bowl game — and those three losses in the final 30 seconds of games this season — shows there is a next step for the program to take.

"It's a different type of pain when you're in a close game and you know you can win," Illinois receiver Isaiah Williams said. "You feel it on the field. ... When it's a blowout you're like, 'They beat us.' I feel like that was the mindset of the team when I first got here. That was the mindset of a team where we'd lose so many games and it became normal to us. Now, when you're in close games like that and you know you can win, it gives you this feeling where now you expect to win and you know you can win."

That’s what’s on the players' minds, too. One thing Williams, who had a career high 114 receiving yards in the game, remembers from the close losses is that the offense had its opportunities in those contests.

"That's the biggest thing," Williams said "I feel like in those situations, we've got to score, and we've got to execute. I feel like it starts with offense because almost every game the offense had a chance to go score and almost end the game and we didn't."

Illinois had just one fourth-quarter touchdown in its five losses this season. Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. helped Tommy DeVito and the offensive line develop this season, but offensive sputters were harmful in close games this season.

Williams said that the next step for the offense is “putting it all together” for a consistently balanced offense. Bielema shared a similar opinion.

"I think we have to have an identity," Bielema said. "I think it's easy to say, okay, we're an up-tempo offense, we got the tempo thing, but, what are we, right? At times we look like when we get in the swing of things, things are pretty hard to defend. But then other times when we get hit in the head it just doesn't seem to go anywhere really in a hurry."

In the defensive coordinator debut for Aaron Henry, his unit kept Mississippi State out of the end zone until the fourth quarter. Young players like Matthew Bailey, who had an interception on the goal line in the first half, stepped up in place of missing starters who were injured or opted to prepare for the NFL Draft.

"We didn't miss a beat," Bielema said about Henry’s debut. "Today, just the way the game unfolded, he made some adjustments at halftime. Played some things within the game, the extreme limitations we had today personnel wise, I think we made the right choice, and hopefully, it's just going to become even better from here."

Those players will go into an offseason that is more unique than the ones of years past after the team’s first winning season since 2011.

"I feel like going into the offseason that we got to make some changes we got to go a little bit harder in the weight room and spring ball, fall camp. Other than that, I feel like we all feel we can win and expect to win," Williams said.

Illinois will remember those close calls to build off with this year’s step forward.

"It gives us confidence knowing that we're this close," Williams said.