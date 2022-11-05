Illinois football's Tahveon 'Taz' Nicholson leaves with injury vs. Michigan State

Illinois football defensive back Tahveon "Taz" Nicholson left with an injury against Michigan State in the first quarter.

According to a report on the Illinois radio broadcast by Michael Martin early in the second quarter, Nicholson had his helmet taken away on the sideline and was not expected to return to the game.

Prior to leaving the game, Nicholson had one pass break up.

Illinois, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll, entered the matchup 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten Conference. Most recently, Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9 on Saturday.

Michigan State came into the contest 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big Ten. On Oct. 29, Michigan beat MSU 29-7. Michigan State football suspended eight players due to a fracas after the Michigan loss.

Entering Saturday, Michigan State leads the all-time series 26-19-2 vs. Illinois.

Mel Tucker is the Michigan State football head coach. Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.