Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball guard Jayden Epps is not traveling to Sunday's game vs. Purdue, according to Steve Kelly on WDWS-AM 1400.

According to Kelly, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said Saturday that Epps won't travel to the game in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Epps suffered a concussion Tuesday, and he spent Tuesday night in Carle Foundation Hospital before being released Wednesday. Epps joined his Illini teammates for their shootaround Thursday.

Underwood said Thursday that Epps suffered the concussion when he "took an accidental elbow to the jaw, which caused a concussion — something I haven't seen in terms of the concussion."

Epps did not play in Illinois' win vs. Michigan on Thursday. He played in the previous 29 games for Illinois with 11 starts, and Epps averaged 25.9 minutes and 10.0 points per game in those first 29 games.

The Illinois vs. Purdue men's basketball game is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. CT/12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Purdue, ranked No. 5 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 25-5 overall and 14-5 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Purdue beat Wisconsin 63-61 on Thursday.

Illinois comes into the contest 20-10 overall and 11-8 in the Big Ten. On Thursday, Illinois defeated Michigan 91-87 in double overtime.

Entering Sunday, Purdue leads the all-time series 104-90 vs. Illinois.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.