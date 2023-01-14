 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois guard Sencire Harris gives positive update on knee injury

Michigan St Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) is helped off the court by strength coach Adam Fletcher (grey suit) and athletic trainer Paul Schmidt (black suit) during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 

 Michael Allio/AP Photo

Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball guard Sencire Harris suffered a left knee injury in the second half of Friday's game against Michigan State. 

He sustained the injury with 12:19 left in the second half. He was helped off the court unable to put weight on the leg, and he did not return. 

Early Saturday morning, Harris provided a positive update on the knee injury. 

Harris tweeted, "GREAT WIN TONIGHT ILLINI NATION!!!! I love this team!! My knees is just fine for everyone that asking. I appreciate it all the love. I’ll be back!!!"

He suffered the injury after diving for a loose ball. Michigan State forward Malik Hall also dove for the loose ball, and Hall landed on Harris' legs. Prior to the injury, Harris played 10 minutes vs. MSU. 

Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood also gave encouraging news about Harris in his postgame comments. 

"He dives on the floor for a loose ball, and he banged his knee," Underwood said on Illinois' postgame radio show. "Preliminary stuff is that it's a bruise. And bruises don't bother anybody. ... It's pretty cut up. He left a little skin over there on the 3-point line. But he plays hard, and there is no doubt we need him."

A look at Illinois vs. Michigan State basketball on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Michigan State men's basketball game on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 

1 of 20

Illinois defeated MSU 75-66. Illinois improved to 12-5 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. 

The Illini are scheduled to return to action Monday vs. Minnesota. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

