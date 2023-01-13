 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois guard Sencire Harris leaves game with injury vs. Michigan State basketball

Monmouth Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Sencire Harris warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against Monmouth, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

 Michael Allio

Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball guard Sencire Harris suffered an apparent left leg injury in the second half vs. Michigan State on Friday, Jan. 13. 

Harris came out of the game with 12:19 left in the second half. 

He dove for a loose ball, and Michigan State forward Malik Hall also dove for the ball and landed on Harris' legs. While laying on the ground, Harris grabbed at his left knee and repeatedly pounded on the floor. 

Harris needed help to leave the court, and he immediately went back to the Illinois locker room. Harris appeared to be unable to put weight on his left leg. 

Michigan State led Illinois 50-45 at the time Harris left the game. Prior to the injury, Harris played 10 minutes vs. MSU, and his only stat was going 0-for-1 from the field.

Illinois defeated MSU 75-66. 

A look at Illinois vs. Michigan State basketball on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Michigan State men's basketball game on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 

Illinois improved 12-5 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. Michigan State went to 12-5 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten.

After Friday, MSU leads the all-time series 64-63 vs. Illinois. 

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Tom Izzo is the Michigan State men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

