Illinois guard Sencire Harris leaves with injury vs. Syracuse basketball

Quincy Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Sencire Harris reacts after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Quincy Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

 Michael Allio

Illinois guard Sencire Harris suffered an apparent left leg injury midway through the first half against Syracuse on Tuesday. 

Harris left the game due to his injury with 8:47 left in the first half, and he did not return the rest of the game. 

Harris appeared to suffer the injury when he got tangled with Syracuse center Jesse Edwards

Prior to the injury, Harris had one missed 3-pointer as his only stat in four minutes. The game was tied 15-15 when Harris left due to his injury. 

After leaving the game, Harris immediately received treatment on his left leg while he sat on the Illinois bench. 

"Sencire got a little dinged up," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said on Illinois' postgame radio broadcast. "We'll see what goes with that."

A look at Illinois vs. Syracuse basketball in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Here is a look at No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Syracuse basketball in 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday, Nov. 29. 

Illinois defeated Syracuse 73-44.

Illinois, ranked No. 16 in The Associated Press poll, improved to 6-1 overall. Syracuse went to 3-4 overall. 

Jim Boeheim is the Syracuse men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

Ten Hochman: Jayson Tatum, St. Louis’ NBA star, scores 35 in just 30 minutes

