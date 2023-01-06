 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois guard Skyy Clark says he needs 'to step away' from Illini basketball team

Alabama A M Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Skyy Clark warms up for an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama A&M, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

 Michael Allio

Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball guard Skyy Clark announced Friday on Twitter a "need to step away from basketball for the time being."

Clark tweeted a statement at 4 p.m. CT on Friday. 

"I want to start by saying that I Love the University of Illinois, my coaching staff, my teammates and the broader illinis [sic] community," Clark said. "I made friendships in these few short months that I will keep with me for the rest of my life. This decision has nothing to do with basketball, but it does have everything to do with prioritizing myself and my family's wellbeing. 

"For personal reasons, I need to step away from basketball for the time being — putting myself and my family first. I appreciate everyone's support during this time, but please respect not only my privacy but the privacy of all those around me. Thank you and much love."  

Clark started 12 of the 13 games that he played at Illinois. He missed Illinois' game vs. Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 29 due to a shoulder injury. Clark was averaging 7.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for Illinois. 

Illinois is scheduled to return to action Saturday vs. Wisconsin. The game is at 12:30 p.m. CT in Champaign, Illinois. 

Illinois, ranked No. 24 in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll, enters the matchup 9-5 overall and 0-3 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Northwestern defeated Illinois 73-60 on Wednesday.

Wisconsin, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll and No. 15 in the coaches poll, comes into the contest 11-2 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten. On Tuesday, Wisconsin beat Minnesota 63-60.

Skyy Clark: A look at the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball guard

Here is a look at Skyy Clark, the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball guard. His hometown is Los Angeles, California. 

Entering Saturday, Illinois leads the all-time series 114-90 vs. Wisconsin.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Greg Gard is the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

