Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball guard Jayden Epps returned to working out on Monday, according to Illinois head coach Brad Underwood.

"Jayden went into (concussion) protocol today, which is a good thing — into concussion protocol," Underwood said Monday on "The Bradwood Underwood Show" radio broadcast. "So he had to get back to kind of his base. So he's progressing, and everything with protocol is day by day and how you react to what you do the day before, so we'll see. He worked out today, and so we'll see how he progresses."

Epps suffered a concussion Feb. 28 that led to him being hospitalized overnight. He did not attend the Illinois game Thursday at home vs. Michigan, and he did not travel to Illinois' game Sunday at Purdue.

The Illini basketball team is scheduled to return to action Thursday vs. Penn State in the Big Ten Conference tournament.

Underwood said before the home game Thursday vs. Michigan that Epps suffered the concussion when he "took an accidental elbow to the jaw."

Before the Michigan game, Epps played in the previous 29 games for Illinois with 11 starts. He averaged 25.9 minutes and 10.0 points per game in those first 29 games.

