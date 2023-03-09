After missing two games with a concussion, Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball guard Jayden Epps made his return to action vs. Penn State on Thursday in the Big Ten Conference tournament.

Epps checked into the game for the first time with 6:23 left in the first half.

Penn State led Illinois 27-20 at the time Epps entered the game.

Epps suffered a concussion on Tuesday, Feb. 28, and he was hospitalized overnight. He did not play in the Illinois home game vs. Michigan on March 2, and he did not travel to the Illinois game at Purdue on Sunday.

No. 7 seed Illinois went into the Penn State game 20-11 overall. Most recently, Purdue beat Illinois 76-71 on Sunday.

No. 10-seeded PSU came into the contest 19-12 overall. On Sunday, Penn State defeated Maryland 65-64.

Penn State's Kanye Clary (0) intercepts a pass for Illinois's Terrence Shannon Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Penn State's Seth Lundy eyes the basket as Illinois's Coleman Hawkins defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Penn State's Camren Wynter (11) shoots over Illinois's Sencire Harris during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Penn State's Kanye Clary drives too the basket as Illinois's Sencire Harris defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) shoots over Illinois's Dain Dainja during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Penn State's Seth Lundy (1) shoots over Illinois's Coleman Hawkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) shoots over Penn State's Jalen Pickett during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois's Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) celebrates his three-point basket as he and Matthew Mayer head downcourt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Penn State at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) shoots over Illinois's Luke Goode during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois's Dain Dainja, left, shoots over Penn State's Kebba Njie during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois's Dain Dainja (42) is fouled as Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) and Michael Henn (24) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Penn State's Seth Lundy drives to the basket between Illinois's Sencire Harris (1) and Ty Rodgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. Earlier this season, Penn State won both regular season contests vs. Illinois. Penn State won 74-59 vs. Illinois on Dec. 10 in Champaign, Illinois. Penn State won 93-81 vs. Illinois on Feb. 14 in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Micah Shrewsberry is the Penn State men's basketball head coach.