Illinois opens as favorite vs. Indiana basketball. Here's the betting line, point spread

Illinois Minnesota Basketball

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, right, talks with guard Jayden Epps during a break in action against Minnesota in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

 Craig Lassig

The Indiana Hoosiers and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to compete in a Big Ten Conference game on Thursday, Jan. 19. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET in Champaign, Illinois. 

Illinois enters the matchup 13-5 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Minnesota 78-60 on Monday. 

The IU Hoosiers come into the contest 11-6 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. On Saturday, Indiana beat Wisconsin 63-45.

Entering Thursday, Indiana leads the all-time series 94-91 vs. Illinois.

IU Hoosiers vs. Illinois basketball betting odds

Illinois guard Matthew Mayer (24) drives past Minnesota forward Jamison Battle, center, as Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) sets a pick during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

As of 7:09 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Illinois opened at a 7-point favorite vs. the Indiana Hoosiers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

The over/under opened at 146.5 points.

The moneyline was not available at publish time. 

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Mike Woodson is the Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball head coach.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.

News