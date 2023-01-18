Illinois opens as favorite vs. Indiana basketball. Here's the betting line, point spread

The Indiana Hoosiers and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to compete in a Big Ten Conference game on Thursday, Jan. 19. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET in Champaign, Illinois.

Illinois enters the matchup 13-5 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Minnesota 78-60 on Monday.

The IU Hoosiers come into the contest 11-6 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. On Saturday, Indiana beat Wisconsin 63-45.

Entering Thursday, Indiana leads the all-time series 94-91 vs. Illinois.

IU Hoosiers vs. Illinois basketball betting odds

As of 7:09 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Illinois opened at a 7-point favorite vs. the Indiana Hoosiers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under opened at 146.5 points.

The moneyline was not available at publish time.

Close 1 of 10 Indiana head coach Mike Woodson gestures during an NCAA college basketball game against Morehead State, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Indiana coach Mike Woodson talks to a referee during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Indiana head coach Mike Woodson, right, talks with a referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami (Ohio), Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk) Indiana head coach Mike Woodson looks on during the national anthem before an NCAA college basketball game against Miami (Ohio), Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk) Indiana head coach Mike Woodson discusses the play with Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) and Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel) Indiana men's head coach Mike Woodson speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Indiana head coach Mike Woodson reacts to a call by a game official during an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Indiana head coach Mike Woodson yells to an official in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 11, 2022. Indiana defeated Illinois 65-63.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Indiana coach Mike Woodson watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 76-61. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) Indiana head coach Mike Woodson shouts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Mike Woodson: A look at the Indiana Hoosiers basketball head coach Here is a look at Mike Woodson, the Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball head coach. Woodson was an IU Hoosiers player from 1976-80. 1 of 10 Indiana head coach Mike Woodson gestures during an NCAA college basketball game against Morehead State, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Indiana coach Mike Woodson talks to a referee during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Indiana head coach Mike Woodson, right, talks with a referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami (Ohio), Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk) Indiana head coach Mike Woodson looks on during the national anthem before an NCAA college basketball game against Miami (Ohio), Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk) Indiana head coach Mike Woodson discusses the play with Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) and Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel) Indiana men's head coach Mike Woodson speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Indiana head coach Mike Woodson reacts to a call by a game official during an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Indiana head coach Mike Woodson yells to an official in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 11, 2022. Indiana defeated Illinois 65-63.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Indiana coach Mike Woodson watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 76-61. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) Indiana head coach Mike Woodson shouts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Mike Woodson is the Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.