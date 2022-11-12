Illinois running back Chase Brown leaves with injury vs. Purdue football

Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown left the game against Purdue in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Brown was tackled with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter by Purdue linebacker OC Brothers.

Immediately, Brown writhed in agony laying on the sideline. While he was on the ground, his brother Sydney Brown squatted near him.

Chase Brown needed assistance to get back to the Illinois bench area.

When the injury happened, Illinois radio broadcaster Brian Barnhart said, "Chase went down awkwardly, and he's hurt."

The play where Brown was injured came on a pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito. Brown gained 10 yards and was tackled at the Purdue 20-yard line, and he went out of bounds after being tackled.

Illinois trailed Purdue 31-21 at the time of the injury. Prior to the injury, Chase Brown had 23 carries for 98 yards, and he had three receptions for 32 yards. Brown also had two rushing touchdowns.

Purdue defeated Illinois 31-24 on Saturday.

On Illinois' postgame radio show, Illini head coach Bret Bielema said, "I don't have any injury update on him."

Illinois, ranked No. 21 in The Associated Press poll, went to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten. Purdue improved to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten.

After Saturday, Purdue leads the all-time series 47-45-6 vs. Illinois.

Jeff Brohm is the Purdue football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.