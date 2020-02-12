Illinois says Dosunmu suffered no structural damage to left leg on final-play fall
Illinois says Dosunmu suffered no structural damage to left leg on final-play fall

Illinois says MRI shows no damage to Dosunmu's knee

Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu (11) reacts to being called for a foul while attempting to steal the ball against Michigan State in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu has no structural damage to his left leg, the school announced Wednesday, after falling on the final play of Tuesday night’s 70-69 loss to Michigan State at the State Farm Center.

Dosunmu underwent an MRI on Wednesday, a day after he slipped and fell awkwardly while attempting to drive for a potential winning basket. He was helped off the court without putting pressure on his left leg.

Illinois fans fell silent, and coach Brad Underwood said after the game he was unsure of the severity of the injury.

Illinois did not release the specifics of Dosunmu’s injury Wednesday, but Underwood’s statement indicated hopefulness about his prognosis.

“What happened with Ayo last night is as difficult a situation as you’ll see a young man go through, and a feeling where the outcome of the game goes from primary to secondary in a split second,” Underwood said in a statement. “We received positive news today from the MRI scan. Our medical staff will work with him around the clock on treatment and recovery.

“Ayo and his family have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from Illini Nation and college basketball fans everywhere.”

Dosunmu, a sophomore from Morgan Park, leads Illinois with 15.8 points per game. The Illini, seeking their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2013, lost their third consecutive game Tuesday to fall to 16-8 overall and 8-5 in the Big Ten.

