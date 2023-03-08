CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Terrence Shannon Jr. came to the Illinois men's basketball program as a transfer in part to play a bigger role at his home-state school.

He took full advantage of the opportunity after entering the portal, putting together the best season of his college career. He was named a first-team All-Big Ten honoree by coaches on Tuesday, and he was one of the biggest reasons why the Illini won 20 games for a fourth consecutive season.

Shannon has career highs in points (17.1 per game), rebounds and assists as the focal point of the Illinois offense after being part of a rotation at Texas Tech that made deep tournament runs.

“This is everything that I wanted it to be,” Shannon said before the team’s game against Michigan. “We’re a successful team. I have great teammates, great coaches. We might have lost some, but I don’t regret anything — just made the best of my situation and there was no looking back.”

In a season that’s had its ups and downs, Shannon has been the most consistent player. He’s been in double figures in 26 of the 29 games he’s played this season.

“This is the most consistent that I’ve ever been in my college career, whether that’s class, treatment, on the court, film,” Shannon said. “It’s been great. I love this situation that I’m in and I put myself in.”

Close 1 of 19 Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. reaches for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Monmouth, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas City Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) talks with assistant coach Chester Frazier before an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas City Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., second from left, works the ball inside against Monmouth's Klemen Vuga (35) and Jack Holmstrom during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) is fouled by Monmouth's Myles Ruth, left, as Jack Holmstrom, right, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Kansas City's Allen David Mukeba Jr. (23) and Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. look to rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) passes as teammate Dain Dainja (42) and Eastern Illinois' Kyle Carlesimo pursue during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works against Eastern Illinois' Caleb Donaldson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Eastern Illinois' Jermaine Hamlin (34) and Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. prepare to rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. passes during the first half of a game against Eastern Illinois on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Eastern Illinois' Kinyon Hodges (10) strips the ball from Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works the ball inside against Eastern Illinois' Sincere Malone (5), Kinyon Hodges (10) and Rodolfo Bolis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) loses the ball as Quincy's Jamaurie Coakley (4), Paul Zilinskas, left, and Mason Wujek defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. passes during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Quincy Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Quincy Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) defends as Quincy's Jamaurie Coakley looks for a passing outlet during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) defends as Quincy's Jamaurie Coakley advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. grabs a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Quincy Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Terrence Shannon Jr.: A look at the Illinois basketball guard, Texas Tech transfer Here is a look at Terrence Shannon Jr., the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball guard and transfer from Texas Tech. After the team’s blowout loss to Missouri in non-conference play, the Illini looked to be spiraling. A couple of weeks before that loss, Shannon was called out by coach Brad Underwood after a loss to Penn State. Those both occurred during a stretch where they lost four or five to Power Five teams and were 0-3 in the conference.

Shannon took accountability during that period and was one of the biggest voices in that turnaround. After the loss to Northwestern in early January, Shannon guaranteed a win in the upcoming game over Wisconsin. His 24 points helped start a run of seven wins in eight games that helped get Illinois' season back on track.

Then the next time the Illini played the Wildcats, Shannon led an 18-point second-half comeback in his return from a concussion.

After being with other veterans at Texas Tech, Shannon became one of the leading voices with Coleman Hawkins and Matthew Mayer on a team that lost almost all of its returning production from the previous season.

"He's meant so much, man," Ty Rodgers said of Shannon. "I don't think words can fully explain. He's been probably the best big brother I could have. Just since the day he stepped here, he's taught me so much more. He's been through it."

Rodgers has been making his own surge recently, and for a young roster, Shannon became an example.

"I see him coming in here, in the off-season, coming in at 4:30 in the morning, getting work in, working out three to four times a day,” Rodgers said. “It's just helped me so much. It's motivated me to just get back into the gym. Just work hard."

That turned into Shannon being Illinois' go-to guy and succeeding in that role. He’s been crucial in the team’s biggest wins, like his overtime scoring run to snatch a home win over Michigan on Thursday or his overtime takeover in a win over Texas in New York in non-conference play.

He was Illinois' star from the jump, with his best performance coming in the team’s resume-topping win over UCLA in November in Las Vegas where he had 29 points.

"Terrence from Day 1, his work ethic, his attention to detail, his commitment," Underwood said. "Go back to the UCLA game, he was the best player in the country that night."

Those performances mean Shannon is slated as an early second-round pick in The Athletic’s latest NBA mock draft and is in the early- to mid-second-round range on most NBA mock drafts. Shannon tested at the 2021 NBA Draft Combine and will likely be invited again.

He participated in Senior Night against Michigan but does have one year of eligibility remaining after this season. It’s unclear whether he will pursue a professional career or return to Illinois.

"We want to provide every opportunity for him to do his due diligence," Underwood said. "And part of that is he has been in school for four years. He's got the extra year. He goes through that process, which he should, he needs to look at it, and if it's the right information, great. If it's not the right information, you know, I would like to think he'll be a first-team All-American preseason next year."

None of that is on Shannon’s mind with Illinois' postseason on the horizon.

"I honestly haven't been thinking about that," Shannon said. "I've just been trying to focus on winning a national championship and winning with my team."