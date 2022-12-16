 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Illinois vs. Alabama A&M basketball TV channel, live stream, game time

  • 0
Penn St Illinois Basketball

Illinois guard Skyy Clark dunks the ball as Penn State guard Camren Wynter watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Alabama A&M men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Dec. 17. 

The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT.

Illinois, ranked No. 18 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 7-3 overall. Most recently, Penn State defeated Illinois 74-59 on Dec. 10.

AAMU comes into the matchup 4-6 overall. On Thursday, Alabama A&M beat Rust College 97-75. 

How to watch Illinois vs. AAMU basketball on TV, live stream

People are also reading…

Penn St Illinois Basketball

Illinois forward Matthew Mayer drives to the basket during an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Game time: 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 17

Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois 

TV channel: Big Ten Network 

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405. 

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast 

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood: A look at the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach

Here's a look at Brad Underwood, the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach and former Oklahoma State Cowboys basketball head coach. 

1 of 21

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Otis Hughley Jr. is the Alabama A&M men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: 'You've got to keep battling,' says Jordan Kyrou after win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News